10 K-dramas to Watch Based on Your Favorite Actor

A poignant drama about a middle-aged man going through personal and professional struggles, who forms an unlikely friendship with a woman facing her own challenges.
Image: tvN
My Mister - Lee Sun-kyun
A unique romantic drama that follows a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caregiver with a traumatic past
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay- Kim Soo-Hyun
A lighthearted romantic comedy about a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO with a stalker problem
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon- Park Hyung-sik
A fantasy romance about a young woman who can foresee the future in her dreams and a prosecutor trying to prevent those visions from becoming reality
While You Were Sleeping- Lee Jong-suk
Image: SBS
A romantic comedy revolving around a narcissistic vice president of a large corporation and his capable secretary. The series explores their evolving relationship, unraveling personal histories, and family secrets
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim - Park Seo-Joon
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine - Lee Byung-hun
Image: tvN
A historical drama set in the late 19th century, depicting the love story between a Korean-born U.S. Marine officer and an aristocrat's daughter
A parallel universe fantasy that blends romance and political intrigue. Lee Min-ho plays a king navigating between worlds, adding regal charm to the drama
The King: Eternal Monarch - Lee Min-ho
Image: SBS
A heartwarming coming-of-age drama set in the late 1980s, revolving around five friends and their families in a Seoul neighborhood
Reply 1988 - Park Bo-gum
Image: tvN
A historical romance with a time-travel twist, where a modern-day woman finds herself in the body of a young noblewoman in the Goryeo Dynasty
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo- Lee Joon-gi
Image: SBS
A thrilling action romance where a night courier uncovers secrets and falls in love. Ji Chang-Wook's charisma and action sequences make this drama a must-watch