January 17, 2024

10 K-dramas to Watch Based on Your Favorite Actor

A poignant drama about a middle-aged man going through personal and professional struggles, who forms an unlikely friendship with a woman facing her own challenges. 

Image:  tvN

My Mister - Lee Sun-kyun

A unique romantic drama that follows a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caregiver with a traumatic past

Image:  tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay- Kim Soo-Hyun

A lighthearted romantic comedy about a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO with a stalker problem

Image:  JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon- Park Hyung-sik

A fantasy romance about a young woman who can foresee the future in her dreams and a prosecutor trying to prevent those visions from becoming reality

While You Were Sleeping- Lee Jong-suk

Image:  SBS

A romantic comedy revolving around a narcissistic vice president of a large corporation and his capable secretary. The series explores their evolving relationship, unraveling personal histories, and family secrets

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim - Park Seo-Joon

Image:  tvN

Mr. Sunshine - Lee Byung-hun

Image:  tvN

A historical drama set in the late 19th century, depicting the love story between a Korean-born U.S. Marine officer and an aristocrat's daughter

A parallel universe fantasy that blends romance and political intrigue. Lee Min-ho plays a king navigating between worlds, adding regal charm to the drama

The King: Eternal Monarch - Lee Min-ho

Image:  SBS

A heartwarming coming-of-age drama set in the late 1980s, revolving around five friends and their families in a Seoul neighborhood

Reply 1988 - Park Bo-gum

Image:  tvN

A historical romance with a time-travel twist, where a modern-day woman finds herself in the body of a young noblewoman in the Goryeo Dynasty

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo- Lee Joon-gi

Image:  SBS

A thrilling action romance where a night courier uncovers secrets and falls in love. Ji Chang-Wook's charisma and action sequences make this drama a must-watch

Healer - Ji Chang-wook

Image:  KBS2

