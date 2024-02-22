Heading 3

10 K-dramas to Watch Based on Your Zodiac Sign

A quirky rom-com about a super-strong woman protecting her crush from danger. Action-packed with heartwarming moments

Image: JTBC

Aries: Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

A fantasy romance with breathtaking visuals centered around an immortal goblin's quest for his bride. Features poignant storytelling and memorable characters

Image: tvN

Taurus: Goblin 

Image: KBS2

Gemini: Descendants of the Sun 

A heartwarming coming-of-age story set in 1980s Seoul, focusing on friendships, family, and first love. Nostalgic and emotionally resonant

Cancer: Reply 1988 

Image: tvN

A visually stunning drama exploring mental health, love, and healing. Complex characters and a captivating storyline

Leo: It's okay Not to be Okay 

Image: tvN

A heartwarming slice-of-life drama following the lives of doctors and their friendships. Authentic portrayal of human connections and medical challenges

Virgo: Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

Libra: Crash Landing on You 

Image: tvN

A cross-border romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier. Delightful humor, intense romance, and political intrigue

A classic rom-com with a fantasy twist, where two souls swap bodies. Tension-filled romance and hilarious antics

Scorpio: Secret Garden 

Image: SBS

A charming workplace romance between a narcissistic boss and his capable secretary. Witty banter and heart-fluttering moments

Sagittarius: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

Image: tvN

An epic historical drama set in the late 19th century, depicting love, loyalty, and patriotism amidst turbulent times. Cinematic visuals and compelling storytelling

Capricorn: Mr. Sunshine 

Image: tvN

