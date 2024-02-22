Heading 3
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
10 K-dramas to Watch Based on Your Zodiac Sign
A quirky rom-com about a super-strong woman protecting her crush from danger. Action-packed with heartwarming moments
Aries: Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A fantasy romance with breathtaking visuals centered around an immortal goblin's quest for his bride. Features poignant storytelling and memorable characters
Taurus: Goblin
Gemini: Descendants of the Sun
A heartwarming coming-of-age story set in 1980s Seoul, focusing on friendships, family, and first love. Nostalgic and emotionally resonant
Cancer: Reply 1988
A visually stunning drama exploring mental health, love, and healing. Complex characters and a captivating storyline
Leo: It's okay Not to be Okay
A heartwarming slice-of-life drama following the lives of doctors and their friendships. Authentic portrayal of human connections and medical challenges
Virgo: Hospital Playlist
Libra: Crash Landing on You
A cross-border romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier. Delightful humor, intense romance, and political intrigue
A classic rom-com with a fantasy twist, where two souls swap bodies. Tension-filled romance and hilarious antics
Scorpio: Secret Garden
A charming workplace romance between a narcissistic boss and his capable secretary. Witty banter and heart-fluttering moments
Sagittarius: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
An epic historical drama set in the late 19th century, depicting love, loyalty, and patriotism amidst turbulent times. Cinematic visuals and compelling storytelling
Capricorn: Mr. Sunshine
