10 K-dramas To Watch Based On Your Zodiac Sign pt 2

Ambitious youths chase their dreams while navigating friendship and love, overcoming societal expectations in this heartwarming journey

Image:  KBS2.

Aries: Fight for My Way 

Aspiring entrepreneurs compete in the tech industry, facing challenges of love, betrayal, and rivalry while striving to achieve their dreams

Image:  tvN

Taurus: Start-Up 

A coming-of-age story of a weightlifter and her friends, exploring love, friendship, and pursuing one's passion amidst the challenges of youth

Gemini: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image:  MBC

Set in the '90s, this drama delves into the lives of college students sharing a boarding house, portraying friendship, love, and the essence of youth

Cancer: Reply 1994 

Image:  tvN

Childhood friends reunite under unexpected circumstances, leading to love, growth, and self-discovery in this charming romantic comedy

Leo: She Was Pretty 

Image:  MBC

Five doctors navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, forming deep bonds amidst the challenges of working in a hospital

Virgo: Hospital Playlist 

Image:  tvN

A girl undergoes plastic surgery to escape bullying but struggles with self-acceptance, love, and societal beauty standards in this thought-provoking drama

Libra: My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Image:  JTBC

A modern-day emperor crosses into a parallel universe, encountering love and political intrigue while trying to save both worlds

Scorpio: The King: Eternal Monarch 

Image:  SBS

A narcissistic CEO and his efficient secretary navigate love and office politics, unraveling secrets from their past along the way

Sagittarius: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

Image:  tvN

Wealthy families residing in an elite neighborhood go to extreme lengths to ensure their children's success, exposing the dark side of ambition

Capricorn: Sky Castle 

Image:  JTBC

A woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in political intrigue and romance with princes

Aquarius: Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 

Image:  SBS

A hotel catering to ghosts becomes the backdrop for romance and redemption as its mysterious owner grapples with her past

Pisces: Hotel Del Luna 

Image:  tvN

