10 K-dramas To Watch Based On Your Zodiac Sign pt 2
Ambitious youths chase their dreams while navigating friendship and love, overcoming societal expectations in this heartwarming journey
Image: KBS2.
Aries: Fight for My Way
Aspiring entrepreneurs compete in the tech industry, facing challenges of love, betrayal, and rivalry while striving to achieve their dreams
Image: tvN
Taurus: Start-Up
A coming-of-age story of a weightlifter and her friends, exploring love, friendship, and pursuing one's passion amidst the challenges of youth
Gemini: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
Set in the '90s, this drama delves into the lives of college students sharing a boarding house, portraying friendship, love, and the essence of youth
Cancer: Reply 1994
Image: tvN
Childhood friends reunite under unexpected circumstances, leading to love, growth, and self-discovery in this charming romantic comedy
Leo: She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
Five doctors navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, forming deep bonds amidst the challenges of working in a hospital
Virgo: Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A girl undergoes plastic surgery to escape bullying but struggles with self-acceptance, love, and societal beauty standards in this thought-provoking drama
Libra: My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A modern-day emperor crosses into a parallel universe, encountering love and political intrigue while trying to save both worlds
Scorpio: The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
A narcissistic CEO and his efficient secretary navigate love and office politics, unraveling secrets from their past along the way
Sagittarius: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Wealthy families residing in an elite neighborhood go to extreme lengths to ensure their children's success, exposing the dark side of ambition
Capricorn: Sky Castle
Image: JTBC
A woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in political intrigue and romance with princes
Aquarius: Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
A hotel catering to ghosts becomes the backdrop for romance and redemption as its mysterious owner grapples with her past
Pisces: Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN