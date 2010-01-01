10 K-dramas to watch before you die

This drama follows the story of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to gain confidence but struggles with societal perceptions of beauty. It explores self-esteem, acceptance, and personal growth.
This drama revolves around the life of a college athlete, focusing on her journey through sports, friendship, and first love. It's a heartwarming coming-of-age story.
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo (2016)
Set in the late 1980s, this drama portrays the lives of five friends and their families in a Seoul neighborhood. It's a nostalgic and heartwarming series that explores the value of friendship and family.
Image: tvN
Reply 1988 (2015-2016)
This drama combines romance, comedy, and a touch of crime as it tells the story of a young woman with superhuman strength working as a bodyguard for a CEO. It's both adorable and action-packed.
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017)
Focused on the struggles of modern relationships, this drama revolves around a man and a woman who decide to share a house for practical reasons. It explores love, career, and the meaning of home.
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life (2017)
Based on the popular manga Itazura na Kiss, this drama follows the classic tale of a high school girl's one-sided love for the most popular boy in school. It's a sweet and charming romantic comedy.
Image: MBC
Playful Kiss (2010)
Combining elements of romance, comedy, and supernatural, this drama tells the story of a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO who becomes her reluctant protector. It's a unique and heartwarming series.
The Master's Sun (2013)
Image: SBS
Set in a hospital, this drama focuses on the lives and friendships of five doctors. It's known for its heartwarming portrayal of friendship, dedication, and the challenges of working in the medical field.
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)
This romantic comedy follows the story of a lawyer who, with the help of a celebrity trainer, embarks on a journey to reclaim her health and find love. It's a feel-good series with a positive message.
Oh My Venus (2015-2016)
Image: KBS2
Set in the Joseon era, this historical romantic drama tells the story of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to work in the palace and falls in love with the crown prince. It's a visually stunning and heartwarming series.