Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 13, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch during Christmas season

A unique look into Yumi's inner thoughts and emotions as she navigates love, work, and friendships

Image: tvN

Yumi's Cells

A heartwarming tale set in a seaside village, exploring love, community, and personal growth

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Follow the lives of five doctors as they balance work, friendship, and relationships in a hospital setting

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

A dark comedy with a mafia twist, blending humor and intensity in the story of a lawyer with a hidden past

Image: tvN

Vincenzo 

A modern romance that delves into the complexities of love and relationships among college students

Nevertheless 

Image: JTBC

A gripping survival drama that explores the lengths people will go to for financial gain in a deadly competition

Image: Netflix

Squid Game 

An inspiring story of an elderly man pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a ballet dancer and the bond formed with his instructor

Image: tvN

Navillera 

A thrilling crime drama that combines mystery and suspense, exploring the nature of good and evil

Image: tvN

Mouse 

The Korean drama Happiness is about a high-rise apartment building that is sealed off after an outbreak of a new infectious disease

Image: tvN

Happiness 

A legal thriller set in a dystopian society where court trials are televised, revealing the moral dilemmas faced by judges

Image: tvN

The Devil Judge 

