10 K-dramas to watch during Christmas season
A unique look into Yumi's inner thoughts and emotions as she navigates love, work, and friendships
Image: tvN
Yumi's Cells
A heartwarming tale set in a seaside village, exploring love, community, and personal growth
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Follow the lives of five doctors as they balance work, friendship, and relationships in a hospital setting
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A dark comedy with a mafia twist, blending humor and intensity in the story of a lawyer with a hidden past
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
A modern romance that delves into the complexities of love and relationships among college students
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
A gripping survival drama that explores the lengths people will go to for financial gain in a deadly competition
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
An inspiring story of an elderly man pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a ballet dancer and the bond formed with his instructor
Image: tvN
Navillera
A thrilling crime drama that combines mystery and suspense, exploring the nature of good and evil
Image: tvN
Mouse
The Korean drama Happiness is about a high-rise apartment building that is sealed off after an outbreak of a new infectious disease
Image: tvN
Happiness
A legal thriller set in a dystopian society where court trials are televised, revealing the moral dilemmas faced by judges
Image: tvN
The Devil Judge