Pujya Doss

MARCH 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch during sad days

Image: SBS

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

A time-traveling woman's tragic love story in the Goryeo era. Heart-wrenching romance and political intrigue unfold, leaving a lasting emotional impact

An immortal goblin and a doomed bride navigate love and loss. This beautifully crafted fantasy drama combines humor, romance, and profound sorrow

Image: tvN

Goblin

A heartbreaking tale of first love and illness. A top actor and a documentary producer reunite, uncovering painful memories and unfulfilled dreams

Image: KBS2

Uncontrollably Fond

Set in the '80s, it's a nostalgic journey filled with laughter and tears. Friends navigate life's ups and downs, creating an emotional masterpiece

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

A classic melodrama about separated siblings unknowingly falling in love. Themes of tragedy, sacrifice, and love create an emotional rollercoaster

Image: KBS2

Autumn in My Heart

A mother's second chance at life to be with her daughter. A touching exploration of love, loss, and the enduring bond between family members

Image: tvN

Hi Bye, Mama!

Image: JTBC

Two survivors of a mall collapse find solace in each other's pain. A poignant love story dealing with trauma, healing, and resilience

Just Between Lovers

A school teacher discovers and fights to protect an abused child. A gripping drama that explores maternal love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice

Image: tvN

Mother

A composer and a soprano fall in love in the 1930s, but their relationship is threatened by societal expectations and personal sacrifices

Hymn of Death

Image: SBS

A single mother's journey of love, resilience, and overcoming societal judgments. Heartwarming and tear-inducing, it's a celebration of the human spirit

When the Camellia Blooms

Image: KBS2

