10 K-dramas To Watch If You Like Horror Thrillers
Pujya Doss
Image: OCN
Strangers from Hell
A young man moves into a cheap apartment, encountering eerie neighbors and strange happenings. A psychological horror with intense suspense
A psychic, a priest, and a detective team up to combat a powerful spirit causing mysterious murders and possessions. A gripping supernatural thriller
Image: OCN
The Guest
Set in the Joseon period, a crown prince fights against a mysterious plague turning people into zombies, blending political intrigue and horror
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
Residents of an apartment complex battle against monstrous creatures while struggling with their own inner demons in this apocalyptic thriller
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
A desperate woman trapped in a religious cult seeks help from former classmates to escape, unraveling dark secrets. A chilling psychological thriller
Image: OCN
Save Me
A rookie cop and a detective pursue a ruthless serial killer, delving into genetic psychopathy and moral dilemmas. A mind-bending crime thriller
Image: tvN
Mouse
Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases and catch a long-elusive killer. A thrilling time-travel mystery
Signal
Image: tvN
A voice profiler and a detective team up to solve crimes using real-time emergency calls, facing off against a brutal serial killer. A high-stakes crime thriller
Image: OCN
Voice
This unique drama follows a woman who gains the ability to see scents after surviving a traumatic event, including the scents left behind by criminals
The Girl Who Sees Scents
Image: SBS
A journalist and a teenage girl with the ability to curse people team up to fight a powerful IT conglomerate involved in supernatural events. A dark supernatural thriller
The Cursed
Image: tvN