may 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas To Watch If You Like Horror Thrillers

Pujya Doss

Image: OCN

Strangers from Hell

A young man moves into a cheap apartment, encountering eerie neighbors and strange happenings. A psychological horror with intense suspense

A psychic, a priest, and a detective team up to combat a powerful spirit causing mysterious murders and possessions. A gripping supernatural thriller

Image: OCN

The Guest

Set in the Joseon period, a crown prince fights against a mysterious plague turning people into zombies, blending political intrigue and horror

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

Residents of an apartment complex battle against monstrous creatures while struggling with their own inner demons in this apocalyptic thriller

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home

A desperate woman trapped in a religious cult seeks help from former classmates to escape, unraveling dark secrets. A chilling psychological thriller

Image: OCN

Save Me

A rookie cop and a detective pursue a ruthless serial killer, delving into genetic psychopathy and moral dilemmas. A mind-bending crime thriller

Image: tvN

Mouse

Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases and catch a long-elusive killer. A thrilling time-travel mystery

Signal

Image: tvN

A voice profiler and a detective team up to solve crimes using real-time emergency calls, facing off against a brutal serial killer. A high-stakes crime thriller

Image: OCN

Voice

This unique drama follows a woman who gains the ability to see scents after surviving a traumatic event, including the scents left behind by criminals

The Girl Who Sees Scents

Image: SBS

A journalist and a teenage girl with the ability to curse people team up to fight a powerful IT conglomerate involved in supernatural events. A dark supernatural thriller

The Cursed

Image:  tvN

