Heading 3

Pujya Doss

april 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch if you like Vincenzo

A courtroom drama about a judge who uses his power to punish criminals

Image: tvN 

The Devil Judge 

A revenge drama about a man who tries to clear his father's name

Image: SBS 

Remember: War of the Son

An action thriller about a stuntman who investigates a plane crash

Vagabond

Image: SBS

A suspenseful drama about a hitman who falls in love with a veterinarian

Kill It

Image: OCN

A comedy-drama about a group of con artists who team up to take down a corrupt corporation

Private Lives 

Image: JTBC

A revenge drama about a taxi driver who helps people get justice

Taxi Driver 

Image: SBS 

A legal drama about a lawyer who uses his skills to fight for justice

Lawless Lawyer 

Image: tvN 

A comedy-drama about a priest who goes undercover as a police officer to fight corruption

The Fiery Priest 

Image: SBS

A legal thriller about two lawyers who will do whatever it takes to win

Hyena 

Image: SBS 

A suspenseful drama about a group of people who investigate corruption

Watcher 

Image: OCN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here