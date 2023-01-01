10 K-dramas to watch in August 2023
This upcoming dramatic revenge drama follows a man and a woman who lost their clans due to injustice. Their lives take an intriguing turn when they meet and unite to seek revenge.
Elegant Empire
Source KBS2
Moving
Source: KBS2
This Upcoming 20-episode show is based on the webtoon Moving. It follows three high school teenagers with inherited superpowers from their parents.
The plot centers around a mysterious person who enforces strict justice by releasing a public list of criminals deserving punishment, leading to a chilling situation.
The Killing Vote
Source: SBS
In this intriguing show, a woman restarts her career after leaving it to raise her children. Watch as she joins the industry as an entry-level intern, taking an unexpected path.
Cruel Intern
Source: TVING
This quirky K-drama combines comedy, crime, and fantasy as a veterinarian with the ability to look into animals as well as people's past and joins forces with a detective to solve crimes.
Behind Your Touch
Source: JTBC
Kim Mo Mi, an insecure office worker, enters a virtual reality website for a stunning transformation but gets trapped, losing her grip on reality. The show explores self-acceptance and the perils of virtual obsession.
Mask Girl
Source: Netflix
This upcoming period drama is set during the Qing invasion of Joseon and centers around a love story between a dignified family's daughter and a mysterious man with a deep secret
My Dearest
Source: MBC
The series centers around Lee Kwon Sook, a former boxing star at 17, who now leads a quiet life. However, everything changes when the ruthless sports agent Kim Tae Young seeks her out.
My Lovely Boxer
Source: KBS2
The show revolves around the love story between Lee Jong Ho, a civil servant, and Jang Shin Yu, a lawyer. However, chaos ensues when a forbidden book curses Shin Yu.
Destined With You
Source: JTBC
Click Here
The upcoming show revolves around the daily lives of a police force responder, a fire department responder, and a paramedic responder.
The First Responders Season 2
Source: SBS