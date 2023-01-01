Heading 3

10 K-dramas to watch in August 2023

This upcoming dramatic revenge drama follows a man and a woman who lost their clans due to injustice. Their lives take an intriguing turn when they meet and unite to seek revenge.

Elegant Empire

Source KBS2

Moving

Source: KBS2

This Upcoming 20-episode show is based on the webtoon Moving. It follows three high school teenagers with inherited superpowers from their parents.

The plot centers around a mysterious person who enforces strict justice by releasing a public list of criminals deserving punishment, leading to a chilling situation.

The Killing Vote

Source: SBS

In this intriguing show, a woman restarts her career after leaving it to raise her children. Watch as she joins the industry as an entry-level intern, taking an unexpected path.

Cruel Intern

Source: TVING

This quirky K-drama combines comedy, crime, and fantasy as a veterinarian with the ability to look into animals as well as people's past and joins forces with a detective to solve crimes.

Behind Your Touch

Source: JTBC

Kim Mo Mi, an insecure office worker, enters a virtual reality website for a stunning transformation but gets trapped, losing her grip on reality. The show explores self-acceptance and the perils of virtual obsession.

Mask Girl

Source: Netflix


This upcoming period drama is set during the Qing invasion of Joseon and centers around a love story between a dignified family's daughter and a mysterious man with a deep secret

My Dearest

Source: MBC


The series centers around Lee Kwon Sook, a former boxing star at 17, who now leads a quiet life. However, everything changes when the ruthless sports agent Kim Tae Young seeks her out.

My Lovely Boxer

Source: KBS2

The show revolves around the love story between Lee Jong Ho, a civil servant, and Jang Shin Yu, a lawyer. However, chaos ensues when a forbidden book curses Shin Yu.

Destined With You

Source: JTBC

The upcoming show revolves around the daily lives of a police force responder, a fire department responder, and a paramedic responder.

The First Responders Season 2

Source: SBS

