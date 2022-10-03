Heading 3

10 K-dramas to watch in October 2022

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: SBS

Premiering on October 3, you can root for this newbie in the cheer squad

Cheer Up

Image: ENA

Lee Da Hee and Choi Siwon are best friends who suddenly develop feelings for each other as they start working together

Love is for Suckers

Image: KBS2 TV

EXO’s D.O. makes his return to dramaland as a notorious prosecutor with justice on his mind

Bad Prosecutor

Image: Netflix

This short series by Netflix brings Jeon Yeo Been and Nana together for spin with a UFO club

Glitch

Image: TVING

A scientist who has lost his wife but is unable to accept her death decides to head to a place known as Yonder

Yonder

Image: tvN

One unique Queen takes matters into her own hands to ensure her 5 sons become the best princes

The Queen’s Umbrella

Image: MBC

May I Help You

A woman who can talk to dead people and has to fulfill their last wishes in order to stay away from bad luck finds herself some help

Image: TVING

The remake of a 2015 movie of the same name, it deals with thrill and mystery very fabulously

Bargain

Image: Disney+

Psychological warfare awaits a detective who is about to retire as a hidden man traces his whereabouts

Shadow Detective

Image: News1

Starring Kang Ha Neul in the lead role, he takes on the role of an old woman’s grandson who has defected from North Korea

Curtain Call

