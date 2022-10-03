Heading 3
10 K-dramas to watch in October 2022
Image: SBS
Premiering on October 3, you can root for this newbie in the cheer squad
Cheer Up
Image: ENA
Lee Da Hee and Choi Siwon are best friends who suddenly develop feelings for each other as they start working together
Love is for Suckers
Image: KBS2 TV
EXO’s D.O. makes his return to dramaland as a notorious prosecutor with justice on his mind
Bad Prosecutor
Image: Netflix
This short series by Netflix brings Jeon Yeo Been and Nana together for spin with a UFO club
Glitch
Image: TVING
A scientist who has lost his wife but is unable to accept her death decides to head to a place known as Yonder
Yonder
Image: tvN
One unique Queen takes matters into her own hands to ensure her 5 sons become the best princes
The Queen’s Umbrella
Image: MBC
May I Help You
A woman who can talk to dead people and has to fulfill their last wishes in order to stay away from bad luck finds herself some help
Image: TVING
The remake of a 2015 movie of the same name, it deals with thrill and mystery very fabulously
Bargain
Image: Disney+
Psychological warfare awaits a detective who is about to retire as a hidden man traces his whereabouts
Shadow Detective
Image: News1
Starring Kang Ha Neul in the lead role, he takes on the role of an old woman’s grandson who has defected from North Korea
Curtain Call
