10 K-dramas to watch on a calm cozy day
Image: MBC
Kokdu: Season of Deity
Delight in the hilarious fantasy romance of Kokdu, an immortal grim reaper punishing humans. A slow-paced gem perfect for fantasy lovers
Enjoy easy 30-minute episodes, making it a perfect evening binge. A delightful K-drama capturing the essence of modern love
Image: KakaoTV
Lovestruck In The City
Navigate romance and the challenges of a single mother in South Korean society. A heartwarming journey of love and resilience
Image: tvN
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Unravel a big plot with surprising connections, blending struggles, dreams, and tear-jerking moments. Secrets and power drive this emotionally charged K-drama
Image: SBS
Pinocchio
Dive into a hilarious romance infused with South Korean folklore. Experience cute moments and a touch of enchantment.
Image: JTBC
Destined With You
Follow Kim Yumi's ordinary journey to find love in this webtoon-based K-drama. Two seasons with a third on the horizon promise an engaging story
Image: TVING
Yumi’s Cells
Image: SBS
Witness an intriguing plot with exceptional actors portraying distinct yet similar characters. A must-watch K-drama with a captivating storyline
While You Were Sleeping
Experience the heartwarming romance and hilarious moments in the cold winter. Beyond love, cherish the friendship Se-ri builds with Jeong Hyeok's team
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You
Immerse in thrilling action and sweet romance, balanced with killer OSTs. Ji Chang-Wook's lead performance adds to the charm
Healer
Image: KBS2
Click Here
Explore the age-gap trope in a tale of love and friendship. Yoon Jin-ah and Seo Joon hee's story unfolds in this captivating K-drama
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC