10 K-dramas to watch on a lazy day
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist 2
A sequel to the heartwarming medical drama on tvN. Reconnect with the beloved group of doctors as they navigate life's challenges, offering laughter and touching moments.
Set in the 1980s, this KBS2 drama captures the essence of youth, love, and political unrest. Perfect for a laid-back weekend filled with nostalgia and emotions.
Image: KBS2
Youth of May
Dive into a heartwarming story of an elderly man pursuing his lifelong dream of ballet. This tvN drama explores friendship, dreams, and the beauty of late-in-life passion.
Image: tvN
Navillera
A fantasy romance on tvN perfect for a lazy weekend. Witness a unique love story between a woman with a fatal fate and an otherworldly being.
Image: tvN
Doom at Your Service
KBS2 brings a lighthearted drama about the K-pop industry. Follow the lives of aspiring idols as they navigate fame, friendship, and love in this entertaining series.
Image: KBS2
Imitation
Enjoy laughs and romance with this tvN comedy. A college student's life takes a hilarious turn when she accidentally swallows a Gumiho's bead, leading to unexpected cohabitation.
Image: tvN
My Roommate is a Gumiho
A heartfelt Netflix drama for a lazy weekend. Join a young man with Asperger's syndrome and his uncle as they run a trauma cleaning service, uncovering touching stories.
Move to Heaven
Image: Netflix
JTBC offers a breezy romance for a relaxing weekend. Follow a magazine editor and a chef in this delightful series about love, home, and pursuing dreams.
Image: JTBC
Monthly Magazine Home
A feel-good sports drama on SBS. Join a group of young badminton players and their coach as they navigate challenges, friendship, and growth in a small town.
Racket Boys
Image: SBS
KBS2 brings a campus drama perfect for a leisurely weekend. Follow the lives of university students as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of youth.
At a Distance, Spring is Green
Image: KBS2