10 K-dramas to watch on a lazy morning
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A sequel to the heartwarming medical drama on tvN. Reconnect with the beloved group of doctors as they navigate life's challenges, offering laughter and touching moments.
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist 2
Set in the 1980s, this KBS2 drama captures the essence of youth, love, and political unrest. Perfect for a laid-back weekdays filled with nostalgia and emotions.
Image: KBS2
Youth of May
Dive into a heartwarming story of an elderly man pursuing his lifelong dream of ballet. This tvN drama explores friendship, dreams, and the beauty of late-in-life passion.
Navillera
Image: tvN
A fantasy romance on tvN perfect for a lazy week. Witness a unique love story between a woman with a fatal fate and an otherworldly being.
Doom at Your Service
Image: tvN
KBS2 brings a lighthearted drama about the K-pop industry. Follow the lives of aspiring idols as they navigate fame, friendship, and love in this entertaining series.
Imitation
Image: KBS2
Enjoy laughs and romance with this tvN comedy. A college student's life takes a hilarious turn when she accidentally swallows a Gumiho's bead, leading to unexpected cohabitation.
My Roommate is a Gumiho
Image: tvN
A heartfelt Netflix drama for a lazy week. Join a young man with Asperger's syndrome and his uncle as they run a trauma cleaning service, uncovering touching stories.
Move to Heaven
Image: Netflix
JTBC offers a breezy romance for a relaxing week. Follow a magazine editor and a chef in this delightful series about love, home, and pursuing dreams.
Monthly Magazine Home
Image: JTBC
A feel-good sports drama on SBS. Join a group of young badminton players and their coach as they navigate challenges, friendship, and growth in a small town.
Racket Boys
Image: SBS
KBS2 brings a campus drama perfect for a leisurely week. Follow the lives of university students as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of youth.
At a Distance, Spring is Green
Image: KBS2