Pujya Doss

MARCH 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch on your date night

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

This is a romantic comedy-drama between a North Korean man and a South Korean woman who fall in love over a paragliding accident

This is a military drama that revolves around a special forces officer and a doctor who fall in love while working together in a disaster zone 

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun 

If you love fantasies then this one's for you. This is a fantasy romantic drama love story between a Goblin and his Bride. With a little fun and jealousy, it'll make your date night perfect 

Image: tvN 

Goblin

This is a rom-com story about a curator who is a secret fangirl of a K-pop idol. The story revolves around her and her new handsome museum director

Image: tvN

Her Private Life 

This is a romantic drama of a man with antisocial personality disorder and a woman with borderline personality disorder and their love story

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This is a drama that feels like it is happening around your house. It is a mix of friendship, love affection, and nostalgic childhood memories

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

Image: tvN 

This is a historic drama of a half-Korean man who returns to Korea for work and falls in love with a woman who is fighting for Korea's independence

Mr. Sunshine

This is a medical drama about five doctors who are best friends and work together at the same place. It has high friendship-rich scenes that will make your heart ache

Image: tvN 

Hospital Playlist

This is a coming-of-age romance that tells the story of two young people who fall in love in the 1990s. It revolves around love, family, friendship, and careers

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

This rom-com drama is about a story of a food researcher who goes on blind dates with her CEO. It is a funny drama that values both love and friendship

Business Proposal 

Image: SBS TV

