10 K-dramas to watch on your date night
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
This is a romantic comedy-drama between a North Korean man and a South Korean woman who fall in love over a paragliding accident
This is a military drama that revolves around a special forces officer and a doctor who fall in love while working together in a disaster zone
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
If you love fantasies then this one's for you. This is a fantasy romantic drama love story between a Goblin and his Bride. With a little fun and jealousy, it'll make your date night perfect
Image: tvN
Goblin
This is a rom-com story about a curator who is a secret fangirl of a K-pop idol. The story revolves around her and her new handsome museum director
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
This is a romantic drama of a man with antisocial personality disorder and a woman with borderline personality disorder and their love story
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
This is a drama that feels like it is happening around your house. It is a mix of friendship, love affection, and nostalgic childhood memories
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
This is a historic drama of a half-Korean man who returns to Korea for work and falls in love with a woman who is fighting for Korea's independence
Mr. Sunshine
This is a medical drama about five doctors who are best friends and work together at the same place. It has high friendship-rich scenes that will make your heart ache
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
This is a coming-of-age romance that tells the story of two young people who fall in love in the 1990s. It revolves around love, family, friendship, and careers
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
This rom-com drama is about a story of a food researcher who goes on blind dates with her CEO. It is a funny drama that values both love and friendship
Business Proposal
Image: SBS TV