 Moupriya Banerjee

august 08, 2024

Korean

 10 K-dramas to watch when it rains

This feel-good rom-com centers around a wealthy man who hires a woman to pose as his fiance

Image: SBS

 A Business Proposal

When a dentist moves to a seaside village, she meets a handyman helping the neighbors and a slow-burn romance ensues

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

When an ambitious woman reunited with her best friend’s brother after returning from abroad, a refreshing bond forms between them

Something in the Rain

Image: JTBC

Spend your cozy rainy day watching the fantasy rom-com drama Goblin, revolving around the ritual immortal being and his supposed bride

 Goblin

Image: tvN

Laugh your heart out with this epic comedy-drama which narrates the story of a modern-day chef mysteriously transported back to Joseon and getting trapped in a queen’s body

Mr. Queen

Image: tvN

Feel emotional with this beautiful rom-com emphasizing mental health, bromance, personal healing, and comfort

 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

This classic fantasy drama depicts the love story of a mermaid and a handsome con man

 Legend of the Blue Sea

Image: SBS

This melancholic drama tells the story of three siblings battling with the humdrum working life while looking for a way out of it

 My Liberation Notes

Image: JTBC

Set in the late 80s, this drama narrates a heartwarming tale of five staying in the same neighborhood as they experience love, friendship, and life’s trials and tribulations

 Reply 1988

Image: MBC

When a woman is almost reunited with her childhood love, she tells her friend to take her place and meet him, making things complicated

She Was Pretty

Image: Disney+

