10 K-dramas to watch when it rains
This feel-good rom-com centers around a wealthy man who hires a woman to pose as his fiance
Image: SBS
A Business Proposal
When a dentist moves to a seaside village, she meets a handyman helping the neighbors and a slow-burn romance ensues
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
When an ambitious woman reunited with her best friend’s brother after returning from abroad, a refreshing bond forms between them
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
Spend your cozy rainy day watching the fantasy rom-com drama Goblin, revolving around the ritual immortal being and his supposed bride
Goblin
Image: tvN
Laugh your heart out with this epic comedy-drama which narrates the story of a modern-day chef mysteriously transported back to Joseon and getting trapped in a queen’s body
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
Feel emotional with this beautiful rom-com emphasizing mental health, bromance, personal healing, and comfort
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
This classic fantasy drama depicts the love story of a mermaid and a handsome con man
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS
This melancholic drama tells the story of three siblings battling with the humdrum working life while looking for a way out of it
My Liberation Notes
Image: JTBC
Set in the late 80s, this drama narrates a heartwarming tale of five staying in the same neighborhood as they experience love, friendship, and life’s trials and tribulations
Reply 1988
Image: MBC
When a woman is almost reunited with her childhood love, she tells her friend to take her place and meet him, making things complicated
She Was Pretty
Image: Disney+