Pujya Doss

july 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch when life gets tough

Prepare for hilarious and heartwarming moments as four friends chase dreams, love, and life

Fight For My Way

Image:  KBS2 

Laugh as a formerly unattractive woman reunites with her crush, leading to amusing antics

She Was Pretty

Image:  MBC 

Get ready for non-stop laughter as three friends manage a failing guesthouse amidst funny mishaps

Welcome to Waikiki

Image:  JTBC 

Dive into hilarious sitcom-style drama following a quirky cartoonist and his eccentric family's misadventures

The Sound of Your Heart

Image:  Netflix 

Enjoy a heartwarming journey of friends navigating love, friendship, and adulthood. 

My First First Love

Image:  Netflix

Laugh until your sides hurt with the trio returning for chaotic adventures

 Go Waikiki 2

Image:  JTBC 

Feel-good romance as a struggling author and editor rediscover love unexpectedly Image:  tvN 

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Image: MBC

Laugh along with behind-the-scenes antics of a variety show team handling scandals and office politics

The Producers

Image: KBS2

Enjoy comedic romance as a fangirl juggles obsession and professional life

Her Private Life

Image: tvN 

Laugh and cry with quirky characters navigating modern romance, marriage, and career challenges

Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN

