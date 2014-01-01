10 K-dramas to watch when you are alone
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A lonely goblin seeks redemption with the help of a quirky grim reaper, exploring friendship and love in this enchanting fantasy drama
Image: tvN
Goblin (2016)
Join the touching love story of a soldier and a doctor, battling loneliness together amid the challenges of life in a war-torn country
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
An alien's 400-year solitude ends when he falls for a famous actress. This whimsical romance transcends time, leaving you feeling warm inside
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star (2013)
Explore the lives of individuals struggling with mental health. Loneliness and love intertwine in this touching, heartwarming series
It's Okay, That's Love (2014)
Image: SBS
A young weightlifter discovers self-acceptance and love amidst the challenges of life and sports, making you feel connected to her journey
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)
Follow the adventures of a mysterious "Healer" who uncovers secrets and finds companionship, evoking both action and heartwarming moments
Healer (2014)
Image: KBS2
Witness a woman who can foresee the future in her dreams and a prosecutor who fights for justice. Loneliness melts away in their encounters
While You Were Sleeping (2017)
Image: SBS
Step back in time to the '80s and witness the bonds of friendship and family in a close-knit neighborhood. A nostalgic and heartwarming drama
Reply 1988 (2015)
Image: tvN
Join a group of doctors and friends as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and friendship in and out of the hospital
Hospital Playlist (2020)
Image: tvN
Delve into the world of art and fandom as a museum curator finds solace in her secret life. A delightful blend of romance and self-discovery
Her Private Life (2019)
Image: tvN