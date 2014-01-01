Heading 3

august 01, 2024

10 K-dramas to watch when you are alone

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A lonely goblin seeks redemption with the help of a quirky grim reaper, exploring friendship and love in this enchanting fantasy drama

Image: tvN

Goblin (2016)

Join the touching love story of a soldier and a doctor, battling loneliness together amid the challenges of life in a war-torn country

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

An alien's 400-year solitude ends when he falls for a famous actress. This whimsical romance transcends time, leaving you feeling warm inside

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star (2013)

Explore the lives of individuals struggling with mental health. Loneliness and love intertwine in this touching, heartwarming series

It's Okay, That's Love (2014)

Image: SBS

A young weightlifter discovers self-acceptance and love amidst the challenges of life and sports, making you feel connected to her journey

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)

Follow the adventures of a mysterious "Healer" who uncovers secrets and finds companionship, evoking both action and heartwarming moments

Healer (2014)

Image: KBS2

Witness a woman who can foresee the future in her dreams and a prosecutor who fights for justice. Loneliness melts away in their encounters

While You Were Sleeping (2017)

Image: SBS

Step back in time to the '80s and witness the bonds of friendship and family in a close-knit neighborhood. A nostalgic and heartwarming drama

Reply 1988 (2015)

Image: tvN

Join a group of doctors and friends as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and friendship in and out of the hospital

Hospital Playlist (2020)

Image: tvN

Delve into the world of art and fandom as a museum curator finds solace in her secret life. A delightful blend of romance and self-discovery

Her Private Life (2019)

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here