august 21, 2024

10 K-dramas to watch when you are lost

Pujya Doss

A fantasy romance about a goblin and a cursed girl, exploring themes of love, redemption, and destiny

Image:  tvN.

Goblin

Set in 1988 Seoul, it follows the lives of five friends and their families, evoking nostalgia and heartwarming moments

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN.

A unique romance between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a caregiver, addressing mental health and healing

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN.

A delightful coming-of-age story following the journey of a weightlifter pursuing her dreams and finding love

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Image:  MBC.

A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN.

A poignant drama about the unlikely friendship between a middle-aged man and a young woman, both facing life's hardships

My Mister

Image:  tvN.

Follows the lives of five doctors who are also close friends, navigating their personal and professional lives with humor and warmth

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

A gripping crime thriller about detectives from the past and present communicating through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases

Signal

Image:  tvN.

A love story between a soldier and a doctor, set in a fictional war-torn country, blending romance, action, and drama

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2.

A historical fantasy romance revolving around a modern-day woman who time-travels to the Goryeo era and becomes entangled in royal politics

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image:  SBS.

