Pujya Doss

MARCH 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to Watch When You Need a Break from Adulting

Enjoy the fun of having super strength instead of adulting. 

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong-soon

Follow the hilarious journey of a former troublemaker returning to school as an adult. 

Image: SBS

My Strange Hero

Escape adult responsibilities with friends running a guesthouse

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

Delve into young love and athletics, where adulting can wait

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Laugh at a quirky cartoonist's family life and forget adulting for a moment

Image: Netflix

The Sound of Your Heart

Join struggling rock musicians trying farming instead of adulting

Image: SBS

Modern Farmer

Embrace youth and friendship while navigating adulthood

Image: Netflix

My First First Love

Cheer for underdogs facing adulthood's challenges

Image: KBS2

Fight For My Way

Follow Kang Mi-rae's journey of self-acceptance and love amidst societal pressures.

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Explore modern romance and adulthood complexities

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life

