10 K-dramas to Watch When You Need a Break from Adulting
Enjoy the fun of having super strength instead of adulting.
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong-soon
Follow the hilarious journey of a former troublemaker returning to school as an adult.
Image: SBS
My Strange Hero
Escape adult responsibilities with friends running a guesthouse
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki
Delve into young love and athletics, where adulting can wait
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Laugh at a quirky cartoonist's family life and forget adulting for a moment
Image: Netflix
The Sound of Your Heart
Join struggling rock musicians trying farming instead of adulting
Image: SBS
Modern Farmer
Embrace youth and friendship while navigating adulthood
Image: Netflix
My First First Love
Cheer for underdogs facing adulthood's challenges
Image: KBS2
Fight For My Way
Follow Kang Mi-rae's journey of self-acceptance and love amidst societal pressures.
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Explore modern romance and adulthood complexities
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life