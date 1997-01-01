10 K-dramas to Watch When You Need a Good Laugh
Three friends run a failing guesthouse, leading to hilarious misadventures
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki
A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard and finds herself in comedic situations
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A woman undergoes plastic surgery and navigates university life, exploring self-confidence and romance
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A quirky webtoon artist's hilarious experiences with his family and friends
Image: KBS2
The Sound of Your Heart
A weightlifter pursues her athletic dreams while navigating love and friendship
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Four friends chase their dreams and navigate relationships while dealing with life's challenges
Image: KBS2
Fight for My Way
A quirky accountant joins a company's finance team, bringing his unique approach and humor
Image: KBS2
Chief Kim
High school friends' lives and bonds are explored, offering nostalgia and laughter
Image: tvN
Reply 1997
In this sequel, new characters join the Waikiki guesthouse, continuing the comedic chaos
Image: JTBC
Waikiki 2
An amnesiac chaebol and a country girl create laughter and heartwarming moments
Image: MBC
Shopping King Louie