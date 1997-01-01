Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to Watch When You Need a Good Laugh

Three friends run a failing guesthouse, leading to hilarious misadventures

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard and finds herself in comedic situations

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A woman undergoes plastic surgery and navigates university life, exploring self-confidence and romance

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A quirky webtoon artist's hilarious experiences with his family and friends

Image: KBS2

The Sound of Your Heart

A weightlifter pursues her athletic dreams while navigating love and friendship

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Four friends chase their dreams and navigate relationships while dealing with life's challenges

Image: KBS2

Fight for My Way

A quirky accountant joins a company's finance team, bringing his unique approach and humor

Image: KBS2

Chief Kim

High school friends' lives and bonds are explored, offering nostalgia and laughter

Image: tvN

Reply 1997

In this sequel, new characters join the Waikiki guesthouse, continuing the comedic chaos

Image: JTBC

Waikiki 2 

An amnesiac chaebol and a country girl create laughter and heartwarming moments

Image: MBC

Shopping King Louie

