SANJUKTA CHOUDHURY

june 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas To Watch When You Need A Good Laugh Pt. 2

A modern-day chef's soul ends up in the body of a Joseon-era queen. Time-travel antics and hilarious gender-bending situations

Image credit: tvN

Mr. Queen

A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. Over-the-top comedic action scenes and lovable characters

Image credit: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Based on a popular webtoon, it follows the absurd everyday life of a cartoonist. Slapstick humor and exaggerated family dynamics

Image credit: KBS

The Sound of Your Heart

Three friends run a failing guesthouse while pursuing their dreams. Hilarious situations and misunderstandings

Welcome to Waikiki

Image credit: JTBC

Four friends pursue their dreams against all odds. Relatable humor and heartfelt moments

Fight for My Way

Image credit: KBS 2TV

An office worker goes on a blind date posing as her friend, only to meet her boss. Misunderstandings and workplace hilarity

Business Proposal

Image credit: SBS

A nostalgic look at the lives of five families living in the same neighborhood in 1988. Heartwarming comedy and relatable family dynamics

Reply 1988

Image credit: tvN

Continuation of the guesthouse misadventures with new characters. Even more absurd and funny situations

Welcome To Waikiki 2

Image credit: JTBC

A Korean-Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere returns to Korea for a mission.  Dark humor and sharp wit

Vincenzo

Image credit: tvN

A hot-tempered priest teams up with a detective to solve a murder case – a unique blend of action and comedy

The Fiery Priest

Image credit: SBS

