10 K-dramas To Watch When You Need A Good Laugh Pt. 2
A modern-day chef's soul ends up in the body of a Joseon-era queen. Time-travel antics and hilarious gender-bending situations
Image credit: tvN
Mr. Queen
A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. Over-the-top comedic action scenes and lovable characters
Image credit: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Based on a popular webtoon, it follows the absurd everyday life of a cartoonist. Slapstick humor and exaggerated family dynamics
Image credit: KBS
The Sound of Your Heart
Three friends run a failing guesthouse while pursuing their dreams. Hilarious situations and misunderstandings
Welcome to Waikiki
Image credit: JTBC
Four friends pursue their dreams against all odds. Relatable humor and heartfelt moments
Fight for My Way
Image credit: KBS 2TV
An office worker goes on a blind date posing as her friend, only to meet her boss. Misunderstandings and workplace hilarity
Business Proposal
Image credit: SBS
A nostalgic look at the lives of five families living in the same neighborhood in 1988. Heartwarming comedy and relatable family dynamics
Reply 1988
Image credit: tvN
Continuation of the guesthouse misadventures with new characters. Even more absurd and funny situations
Welcome To Waikiki 2
Image credit: JTBC
A Korean-Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere returns to Korea for a mission. Dark humor and sharp wit
Vincenzo
Image credit: tvN
A hot-tempered priest teams up with a detective to solve a murder case – a unique blend of action and comedy
The Fiery Priest
Image credit: SBS