april 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch when you need a Pick me up

Pujya Doss

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: 

A heartwarming tale of self-discovery and young love set in a sports university, filled with laughter, friendship, and sweet romance

Follow the adventures of a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength as she navigates love, crime-solving, and personal growth

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: 

Set in a close-knit neighborhood in 1980s Seoul, this nostalgic drama captures the joys and struggles of youth, friendship, and family bonds

Image: tvN

Reply 1988: 

A story of dreams and perseverance follows four friends chasing their goals while navigating the complexities of adulthood and relationships

Image: KBS2

Fight for My Way: 

Delve into the lives of five doctors-turned-friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and friendship at a hospital

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist: 

A healing romance unfolds between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caretaker with a traumatic past

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay: 

Follow the journey of a college student who undergoes plastic surgery and faces the challenges of beauty standards, self-acceptance, and love

My ID is Gangnam Beauty: 

Image: JTBC

Explore the world of art curatorship and fangirling as a dedicated fan balances her passion for K-pop idols with her professional life and love

Image: tvN

Her Private Life: 

A hilarious comedy about three struggling friends who run a guesthouse, facing absurd situations and forming unforgettable bonds along the way

Welcome to Waikiki: 

Image: JTBC

Based on the webtoon, this sitcom-style series follows the comedic misadventures of a quirky cartoonist and his eccentric family and friends

The Sound of Your Heart: 

Image: KBS2

