10 K-dramas to watch when you need a Pick me up
Pujya Doss
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:
A heartwarming tale of self-discovery and young love set in a sports university, filled with laughter, friendship, and sweet romance
Follow the adventures of a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength as she navigates love, crime-solving, and personal growth
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon:
Set in a close-knit neighborhood in 1980s Seoul, this nostalgic drama captures the joys and struggles of youth, friendship, and family bonds
Image: tvN
Reply 1988:
A story of dreams and perseverance follows four friends chasing their goals while navigating the complexities of adulthood and relationships
Image: KBS2
Fight for My Way:
Delve into the lives of five doctors-turned-friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and friendship at a hospital
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist:
A healing romance unfolds between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caretaker with a traumatic past
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay:
Follow the journey of a college student who undergoes plastic surgery and faces the challenges of beauty standards, self-acceptance, and love
My ID is Gangnam Beauty:
Image: JTBC
Explore the world of art curatorship and fangirling as a dedicated fan balances her passion for K-pop idols with her professional life and love
Image: tvN
Her Private Life:
A hilarious comedy about three struggling friends who run a guesthouse, facing absurd situations and forming unforgettable bonds along the way
Welcome to Waikiki:
Image: JTBC
Based on the webtoon, this sitcom-style series follows the comedic misadventures of a quirky cartoonist and his eccentric family and friends
The Sound of Your Heart:
Image: KBS2