10 K-dramas to watch when you're hungry
Yoon Shi Yoon plays Kim Tak Goo, the talented eldest son of a prestigious baking industry's president. Facing family plots due to his birth circumstances, he strives to rebuild his career and become the best in the industry.
Baker King Kim Tak Goo
Source: KBS2TV
A late-night restaurant serves customers' requests from midnight to 7 AM. This heartwarming drama offers comfort through its stories and characters, with mouthwatering food adding to its charm.
Late Night Restaurant
Source: SBS
Based on a true story, Seo Jang Geum (Lee Young Ae) becomes Korea's first female supreme royal physician, breaking class barriers. This iconic drama is well-known in Korea, featuring cooking, eating scenes, and offering a glimpse into traditional Korean food
Jewel In the Palace
Source: MBC
Jang Man Wol (IU) manages Hotel del Luna, serving lost souls until she finds a more sinful person. Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) manages the hotel due to a past agreement. Though food isn't the focus, Man Wol takes Chan Sung to restaurants as she checks off her bucket list.
Hotel Del Luna
Source: tvN
Lee Kang (Yoon Kye Sang) and Moon Cha Young (Ha Ji Won) reunite at a hospice ward after pursuing different paths. As they cook for patients, their emotional scars heal in this heartwarming show.
Chocolate
Source: JTBC
This K-Drama follows Lee Soo Kyung, a single woman with a weakness for gourmet food, as a murder case unfolds in her neighborhood. She crosses paths with gourmet chef Koo Dae Young, known for his lies, in this captivating story.
Lets’s Eat
Source: tvN
Seo Yoo Kyung (Gong Hyo Jin), a kitchen assistant for three years, aims to become a chef. Choi Hyun Wook (Lee Sun Kyun), the new head chef, fires female cooks, including her. She's determined to reclaim her job and fulfill her dream.
Pasta
Source: MBC
Park Sae Ro Yi opens the "DanBam" bar in Itaewon after personal setbacks. The drama's focus extends beyond food, but their enjoyment of eating and drinking, including their famous soft tofu stew, adds to its appeal.
Itaewon class
Source: JTBC
Chef Seo Poong (Lee Junho) transitions from a star chef to working at a struggling Chinese restaurant. Dan Sae Woo (Jung Ryeo Won), used to a privileged life, takes a new path after a bowl of jjajangmyeon brings about a significant change.
Wok of Love
Source: SBS
University student Yang Eun Bi meets Cha Chi Soo, the arrogant son of a food conglomerate. While attracted to him, she discovers he's younger. Fate has her teaching his class at the high school his family owns in this K-Drama.
Flower Boy Ramyun Shop
Source: tvN