10 K-dramas to Watch When You're in the Mood for Romance
A South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army captain
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a jack-of-all-trades handyman. The villagers' warm-heartedness and sense of community help her to heal from her past
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse with traumatic pasts find love and healing in each other
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
A food researcher accidentally goes on a blind date with her company's CEO instead of her friend, and they end up pretending to be engaged
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Two young people who met during the 1997 financial crisis fall in love and support each other through their dreams and challenges
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
A couple of weather forecasters navigate the ups and downs of their work and relationships while trying to predict the unpredictable weather
Forecasting Love and Weather
Image: JTBC
A chief curator at an art museum is secretly a fangirl of a top idol, and her life gets complicated when the idol becomes a curator at her museum.
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
A woman who works as a team leader at a company starts a contract relationship with a subordinate who has a BDSM fetish
Love and Leashes
Image: Netflix
Three friends who have been best friends since high school turn 39 and deal with the challenges of life, love, and loss
Thirty-Nine
Image: JTBC
A woman returns home after working abroad for three years and falls in love with her best friend's younger brother
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC