Tanya Saxena

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch with boyfriend

Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra, old best friends fall in love but still don’t let go of their childish behavior and navigate love and life in this romantic comedy with their two other friends

Image: KBS

Fight For My Way

Her Private Life follows Sung Deok Mi, a chief curator at a museum who has a secret fangirl side, caught in a dating scandal with the idol she is forced to create a fake relationship with her new boss

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

Something in the Rain is the story of a 30-year-old woman who falls in love with a younger boy, the series follows them as they steer through love, the age gap, and family

Image: JTBC

Something in the Rain

You can never go wrong with rom-coms, in this drama Lee Young Joon’s world gets upside down when his 9-year-old secretary announces her resignation, now he must do everything to change her mind

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

In Hometown Cha Cha Cha Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist when her life goes awry comes to Gongjin and meets Hong Du Sik, an all-knowing man, she finds her way here with a little help

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Image: tvN

In Start-Up not only dreams but love becomes a reality too, Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do Sam have big dreams and want to become the next big thing

Start-Up

Image: tvN

Alchemy of Souls

Image: tvN

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy K-drama, where powerful sages can transfer their souls into others’ bodies, Mu Deok and Jung Uk are entangled with each other as she teaches him skills they fall in love

Imagine falling in love with a person from a parallel world that too with a king no less, with love and villains that transcend time and worlds, it’s a must-watch

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS TV

Tak Dong  Kyung an editor at a publishing firm makes a deal with Doom, Myul Mang, and decides to end the world as she is suffering from cancer, in the process they start falling for each other

Doom at Your Service

Image: tvN

Based on a web novel this drama follows Han Yi Joo who is sent one year back, to change her otherwise sad life to a happy one and at the same time take revenge on her hateful family

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Image: MBN

