10 K-dramas to watch with boyfriend
Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra, old best friends fall in love but still don’t let go of their childish behavior and navigate love and life in this romantic comedy with their two other friends
Image: KBS
Fight For My Way
Her Private Life follows Sung Deok Mi, a chief curator at a museum who has a secret fangirl side, caught in a dating scandal with the idol she is forced to create a fake relationship with her new boss
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Something in the Rain is the story of a 30-year-old woman who falls in love with a younger boy, the series follows them as they steer through love, the age gap, and family
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
You can never go wrong with rom-coms, in this drama Lee Young Joon’s world gets upside down when his 9-year-old secretary announces her resignation, now he must do everything to change her mind
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
In Hometown Cha Cha Cha Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist when her life goes awry comes to Gongjin and meets Hong Du Sik, an all-knowing man, she finds her way here with a little help
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: tvN
In Start-Up not only dreams but love becomes a reality too, Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do Sam have big dreams and want to become the next big thing
Start-Up
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy K-drama, where powerful sages can transfer their souls into others’ bodies, Mu Deok and Jung Uk are entangled with each other as she teaches him skills they fall in love
Imagine falling in love with a person from a parallel world that too with a king no less, with love and villains that transcend time and worlds, it’s a must-watch
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS TV
Tak Dong Kyung an editor at a publishing firm makes a deal with Doom, Myul Mang, and decides to end the world as she is suffering from cancer, in the process they start falling for each other
Doom at Your Service
Image: tvN
Click Here
Based on a web novel this drama follows Han Yi Joo who is sent one year back, to change her otherwise sad life to a happy one and at the same time take revenge on her hateful family
Perfect Marriage Revenge
Image: MBN