PUJYA DOSS

may 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch with your BFFs

A star-crossed romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. This gripping love story unfolds with humor and suspense

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

A fantastical tale of a goblin seeking a bride to end his immortal life, filled with romance, humor, and breathtaking visuals

Image: tvN

Goblin

A gripping drama of ambition, revenge, and love as a determined young man opens a bar in Itaewon

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

A thrilling blend of romance and suspense with characters who can foresee the future through their dreams

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

A love story set against the backdrop of a war-torn country, blending romance, action, and the challenges of duty

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

Nostalgic and heartwarming, this series follows the lives of families in a Seoul neighborhood during the '80s

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

The lives of five doctors and their friendship, intertwined with humor, emotions, and a heartfelt soundtrack

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

A delightful mix of romance and comedy as a young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard

A poignant exploration of life's challenges and unexpected connections among three middle-aged siblings and a troubled young woman

My Mister

Image: tvN

Mafia lawyer Vincenzo Cassano seeks justice in a darkly comedic drama. A unique blend of crime, humor, and revenge

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

