Pujya Doss

august 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch with your boyfriend pt 2

Centuries-old romance, humor, and heart-wrenching moments. Perfect for sharing laughs and tears together

Image: tvN

Goblin

Cute, dreamy couple with a touch of mystery. Enjoy predicting the future and rooting for their love

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping

Relatable struggles and heartwarming moments. Perfect for discussing relationships and life goals

Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN

Mature, passionate love story. Ideal for deep conversations and shared emotional experiences

Something in the Rain

Image: JTBC

Friendship, love, and growing up. Enjoy the relatable characters and cheering for their successes

Hello, My Twenties

Image: JTBC

Sisterhood and self-discovery. A great watch to appreciate your own friendships and support system

Age of Youth

Image: JTBC

Historical romance with action-packed scenes. Perfect for history buffs and those who love a good adventure

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

Time-traveling romance with political intrigue. Enjoy the historical drama and complex relationships.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS

Past lives, friendship, and creativity. Perfect for fans of fantasy and literary themes.

Chicago Typewriter

Image: tvN

Parallel universes and royal romance. A thrilling adventure with plenty of fantasy elements

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

