10 K-dramas to watch with your boyfriend pt 2
Centuries-old romance, humor, and heart-wrenching moments. Perfect for sharing laughs and tears together
Image: tvN
Goblin
Cute, dreamy couple with a touch of mystery. Enjoy predicting the future and rooting for their love
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
Relatable struggles and heartwarming moments. Perfect for discussing relationships and life goals
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN
Mature, passionate love story. Ideal for deep conversations and shared emotional experiences
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
Friendship, love, and growing up. Enjoy the relatable characters and cheering for their successes
Hello, My Twenties
Image: JTBC
Sisterhood and self-discovery. A great watch to appreciate your own friendships and support system
Age of Youth
Image: JTBC
Historical romance with action-packed scenes. Perfect for history buffs and those who love a good adventure
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
Time-traveling romance with political intrigue. Enjoy the historical drama and complex relationships.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Past lives, friendship, and creativity. Perfect for fans of fantasy and literary themes.
Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
Parallel universes and royal romance. A thrilling adventure with plenty of fantasy elements
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS