10 K-dramas to watch with your family this weekend
Pujya Doss
A coming-of-age story about five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988. It is a heartwarming and nostalgic look at the importance of family and friendship
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A comedy-drama about a family with four adopted children who suddenly discover that they have a biological father. It is a heartwarming story about family, love, and acceptance
Image: KBS2
My Father is Strange
A family drama about two couples who get divorced and then remarry each other with their new partners. It is a heartwarming story about second chances and the power of family
Once Again
Image: KBS2
A slice-of-life drama about a family of four who are all struggling to find their place in the world. It is a realistic and relatable story about family dynamics
Image: JTBC
My Unfamiliar Family
A drama about a widower who is struggling to raise his two young children. He hires a live-in housekeeper who helps him to learn how to be a better father
Father, I'll Take Care of You
Image: KBS2
A family drama about five siblings who come together after their father's death. They must learn to live together and support each other in the wake of their loss
Five Enough
Image: KBS2
A fantasy drama about a woman who can see the memories of people through their tears. She uses her ability to help people heal from their emotional pain
Angel Eyes
Image: SBS
A comedy-drama about a family of four who are all very different from each other. They must learn to accept each other's quirks and flaws in order to stay together
What Happens to My Family?
Image: KBS2
A family drama about a group of friends who are all affected by a scandalous rumor. It is a story about love, betrayal, and the power of gossip
Heard It Through the Grapevine
Image: SBS
Click Here
A dark comedy-drama about a group of wealthy families who are all competing to get their children into the best universities.
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC