Pujya Doss

January 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to watch with your girlfriend

Explore a magical love story between an immortal goblin and a charming high school girl. With breathtaking cinematography and heartwarming moments, it's a perfect choice for a cozy night.

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Goblin

Transport yourselves to ancient Korea with this epic tale of love and loyalty. A crown prince's journey through friendship and romance adds a touch of historical charm.

Image:  MBC

The King Loves

Share laughter and excitement as you follow the adventures of a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength. A delightful mix of romance and comedy awaits.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

Join a prosecutor and a journalist in preventing tragic events foreseen in their dreams. The storyline and heartfelt connections make it a perfect shared experience with your girlfriend.

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

My Secret Romance

Image:  OCN

Indulge in the secrecy of a passionate affair between a chaebol and a nutritionist. This romantic comedy promises hidden surprises and moments of pure connection.

Embark on a timeless journey of love between an otherworldly being and a top actress. A captivating mix of romance, fantasy, and humor perfect for a romantic night.

My Love From the Star

Image:  SBS

Image:  MBC

Experience a cross-border romance filled with humor and heart. A South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier's love story unfolds against a backdrop of cultural differences.

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN

Talking about the complexities of modern love with a couple facing realistic challenges. This relatable journey explores the nuances of relationships, making it an engaging watch together

Nevertheless

Image:  JTBC

Enjoy a blend of romance and humor with a fake marriage turning real in the corporate world. Perfect for a light-hearted evening, balancing work and love with a smile.

Business Proposal

Image:  SBS

