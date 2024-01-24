Heading 3
Pujya Doss
January 24, 2024
Entertainment
10 K-dramas to watch with your girlfriend
Explore a magical love story between an immortal goblin and a charming high school girl. With breathtaking cinematography and heartwarming moments, it's a perfect choice for a cozy night.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Goblin
Transport yourselves to ancient Korea with this epic tale of love and loyalty. A crown prince's journey through friendship and romance adds a touch of historical charm.
Image: MBC
The King Loves
Share laughter and excitement as you follow the adventures of a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength. A delightful mix of romance and comedy awaits.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Join a prosecutor and a journalist in preventing tragic events foreseen in their dreams. The storyline and heartfelt connections make it a perfect shared experience with your girlfriend.
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
My Secret Romance
Image: OCN
Indulge in the secrecy of a passionate affair between a chaebol and a nutritionist. This romantic comedy promises hidden surprises and moments of pure connection.
Embark on a timeless journey of love between an otherworldly being and a top actress. A captivating mix of romance, fantasy, and humor perfect for a romantic night.
My Love From the Star
Image: SBS
Image: MBC
Experience a cross-border romance filled with humor and heart. A South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier's love story unfolds against a backdrop of cultural differences.
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Talking about the complexities of modern love with a couple facing realistic challenges. This relatable journey explores the nuances of relationships, making it an engaging watch together
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
Click Here
Enjoy a blend of romance and humor with a fake marriage turning real in the corporate world. Perfect for a light-hearted evening, balancing work and love with a smile.
Business Proposal
Image: SBS