10 K-dramas to watch with your mom 

A heartwarming family drama set in the '80s, exploring love and friendship. The relatable storyline and nostalgic vibes make it perfect for cozy moments.

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

Delve into self-discovery and acceptance with a story of beauty standards. The touching narrative and relatable characters make it an ideal watch for bonding.

Image:  JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Follow the lives of five doctors and their enduring friendship. Filled with humor, emotions, and relatable moments, it's a heartwarming medical drama for family viewing.

Image:  tvN

Hospital Playlist

A delightful blend of romance and comedy with a twist of the supernatural. Share laughter and heartfelt moments in this charming series about love and self-discovery.

Oh My Ghost

Image:  tvN

A cross-border romance filled with humor and heart. The captivating storyline and cultural differences create a perfect balance of romance and family-friendly entertainment.

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

Join the fun with a strong-willed woman gifted with superhuman strength. A lighthearted romantic comedy with a touch of crime, perfect for shared laughter.

A heartwarming family drama exploring the dynamics of an unconventional family. Embrace laughter, tears, and love in this endearing series ideal for family bonding.

Father is Strange

Image:  KBS2

A unique romantic comedy featuring a woman who can see ghosts. With a perfect blend of humor and heart, it's an entertaining series suitable for family viewing.

The Master's Sun

Image:  SBS

Dive into a poignant love story that spans decades. With themes of destiny and sacrifice, this melodrama provides emotional moments for a heartfelt family experience.

My Love Eun Dong

Image:  JTBC

A thought-provoking series exploring second chances and the meaning of true love. The relatable storyline and genuine performances make it an engaging watch for families.

Familiar Wife

Image:  tvN

