10 K-dramas Where Actors Did Actor Roles

Nam Kang Ho, a matinée superstar, and Yeo Mi Ran, a man-hating lawyer, enter a contractual relationship to deal with scandals while their scorching chemistry ignites

Love To Hate You 

Source: Netflix 

Struggling model and actor Sa Hye Joon lacks connections to make it big. His best friend and a manipulative mother stand in his way. Both are attracted to makeup artist Ahn Jung Ha

Record Of Youth 

Source:tvN 

Yoon Seo, a bubbly actress, becomes a secretary at a law firm and falls for her cool-headed and indifferent boss, Kwon Jung Rok

Touch Your Heart 

Source: tvN 

Lee Sung Kyung plays the PR head of an agency who clashes with a famous celebrity, but they eventually fall in love

Shooting Stars

Source: tvN 

Top star Han Se Gye transforms into a different person every month, making her life full of rumors. She falls in love with Seo Do Jae, an executive director with face blindness, after starting off on the wrong foot

Beauty Inside 

Source: JTBC 

A temperamental mega star falls for a 400-year-old alien transient resident who shields her like a knight in shining armor

My Love From The Star

Source: SBS 

Fate reunites superstar Shin Joon Young and documentary filmmaker No Eul, unraveling their shared history and past misunderstandings

Uncontrollably Fond 

Source: KBS2

Kim So Hyun dreams of becoming a radio program writer, and her chance arrives when she has to interview popular actor Ji Soo Ho with the help of PD Lee Gang

Radio Romance 

Source: KBS2 

Famous actor Ji Eun Ho hires writer Seo Jung Eun to find his lost love, but as she listens to his recordings, she realizes their stories intertwine

My Love Eun Dong 

Source: JTBC 

Aspiring scriptwriter Ji Eun and famous actor Young Jae enter a contract marriage, but unexpectedly fall in love

Full House 

Source: KBS2

