Nam Kang Ho, a matinée superstar, and Yeo Mi Ran, a man-hating lawyer, enter a contractual relationship to deal with scandals while their scorching chemistry ignites
Love To Hate You
Source: Netflix
Struggling model and actor Sa Hye Joon lacks connections to make it big. His best friend and a manipulative mother stand in his way. Both are attracted to makeup artist Ahn Jung Ha
Record Of Youth
Source:tvN
Yoon Seo, a bubbly actress, becomes a secretary at a law firm and falls for her cool-headed and indifferent boss, Kwon Jung Rok
Touch Your Heart
Source: tvN
Lee Sung Kyung plays the PR head of an agency who clashes with a famous celebrity, but they eventually fall in love
Shooting Stars
Source: tvN
Top star Han Se Gye transforms into a different person every month, making her life full of rumors. She falls in love with Seo Do Jae, an executive director with face blindness, after starting off on the wrong foot
Beauty Inside
Source: JTBC
A temperamental mega star falls for a 400-year-old alien transient resident who shields her like a knight in shining armor
My Love From The Star
Source: SBS
Fate reunites superstar Shin Joon Young and documentary filmmaker No Eul, unraveling their shared history and past misunderstandings
Uncontrollably Fond
Source: KBS2
Kim So Hyun dreams of becoming a radio program writer, and her chance arrives when she has to interview popular actor Ji Soo Ho with the help of PD Lee Gang
Radio Romance
Source: KBS2
Famous actor Ji Eun Ho hires writer Seo Jung Eun to find his lost love, but as she listens to his recordings, she realizes their stories intertwine
My Love Eun Dong
Source: JTBC
Aspiring scriptwriter Ji Eun and famous actor Young Jae enter a contract marriage, but unexpectedly fall in love
Full House
Source: KBS2