10 K-dramas Where Actors were actors
Nam Kang Ho, a matinée idol wary of love, faces the aftermath of betrayal. This drama unfolds the contrast between his on-screen romantic persona and real-life struggles
Love to Hate You
Image: KBS2.
Providing a realistic peek into the cutthroat world of showbiz, Record of Youth explores the dark side of fame. No one is spared in this insightful drama
Record of Youth
Image: tvN.
Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's onscreen chemistry shines in this feel-good love story, revealing the challenges of fame and societal judgments with a lighthearted touch
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN.
Shooting Stars offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a star management firm, blending comedy with the challenges faced by stars. Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae lead with flair
Shooting Stars
Image: KBS2.
Balancing humor and drama, Beauty Inside centers on acceptance and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin and Lee Min Ki navigate the complexities of love and self-discovery
Beauty Inside
Image: JTBC.
Timeless and beloved, My Love From the Star is a sweet love story starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun. This classic remains a go-to for K-drama fans
My Love From the Star
Image: SBS.
Kim Woo Bin and Suzy lead a poignant love story in Uncontrollably Fond, exploring the bittersweet journey of ill-fated lovers. Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: KBS2.
While Radio Romance may be slow-paced, its simplicity captivates with an uncomplicated love story. Subtle performances and a straightforward narrative make it easy and enjoyable
Radio Romance
Image: KBS2.
A tale for die-hard romantics, My Love Eun Dong follows a man's quest for his one true love. Experience the poignant journey of love and longing
My Love Eun Dong
Image: JTBC.
Click Here
A Hallyu classic, Full House stars Song Hye Kyo and Rain in a delightful romance. Ji Eun's cheery charm and the rakish superstar's antics create timeless on-screen magic
Full House
Image: KBS2.