10 K-dramas where lead character dies
Tanya Saxena
Image: KBS2
Youth Of May: The period drama meets a tragic end when the lead character, Kim Myung Hee, dies from a gunshot wound from the martial Law army, leaving the audience devastated
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: The heartbreaking romance leaves fans mourning as the lead prince Wang So meets a devastating fate
Image: SBS
The Red Sleeve: Deok Im, the lead character of the historical drama, meets her tragic demise, leaving not just Yi San but the audience distraught as well
Image: MBC
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes: Melodrama takes a dark turn as the male lead's tragic past catches up with him, leading to a devastating conclusion
Image: tvN
A Korean Odyssey: Tragedy strikes as Jin Sun Mi meets a heartbreaking end, leaving Son Oh Gong shattered and viewers emotionally heartbroken.
Image: tvN
The Hymn of Death: This drama portrays the tragic love story of Yun Sim Deok and Kim Woo Jin, culminating in a devastating end as their forbidden love meets a sorrowful fate
Image: SBS
Uncontrollably Fond: The bittersweet love story culminates in heartbreak as Shin Joon Young succumbs to illness, leaving No Eul and viewers shattered by the tragic ending
Image: KBS
Mr. Sunshine: The heart-wrenching saga concludes with the death of the complex character Goo Dong Mae, leaving viewers emotionally shattered by the tragic fate of the beloved anti-hero
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna: This enchanting fantasy drama concludes with a sad yet satisfying farewell as Jang Man Wol, played by IU, bids a tearful goodbye
Image: tvN
Big Mouth: The crime drama arrives at a devastating aspect when Go Mi Ho dies while collecting evidence to clear her husband Chang Ho’s name of murder
Image: MBC