10 K-dramas where she fell first but he fell harder
A fantasy mystery drama about a man and woman who share the same emotional state. Eun Gye Hoon is a chef who sets up a restaurant in the town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago
Image: tvN
Eat, Love, Kill
During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
Not wanting to lose his chance to become a human, Woo Yeo explains to Lee Dam their predicament and suggests living together until they figure out a solution
My Roommate Is A Gumiho
Image: tvN
Life is upended for a prosecutor after meeting his new intern who becomes a prime murder suspect soon after joining his office
Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS
A road to emotional healing opens up for an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
An ex-con and his friends fight to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
This is the story of a CEO and his art curator from an art museum, where she falls for him first trying fake dating
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Starring Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the retro-romantic series Snowdrop tells the love story of Im Soo Ho, a North Korean spy, who is discovered injured by Young Ro, a college student
Snowdrop
Image: JTBC
This 2020 Netflix series is based on the life of Oh Mi Joo, a translator and an ex-national sprinter Ki Seon Gyeom
Run On
Image: JTBC
Click Here
Yeon Joo is a surgeon living in the real world, and her father is the author of the famous webcomic W, in which Kang Chul was the main character in the story
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC