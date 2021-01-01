10 K-Dramas Where Villains Became Fan Favorites
Sakina Kaukawala
ENTERTAINMENT
Ambitious and sharp, Goo Seo Ryung wasn’t your typical villain. Her power moves and bold attitude made her unforgettable. Fans wanted more screen time for Korea’s first female prime minister!
Goo Seo Ryung - The King: Eternal Monarch
Image Credit: SBS
Initially hated, Jang Han Seo’s redemption arc won everyone over. His loyalty and tragic backstory made him one of the most beloved villains of 2021.
Jang Han Seo - Vincenzo
Image Credit: tvN
Sang-Woo’s betrayal stung, but fans couldn’t deny his complexity—a morally grey character who sparked debates and became a breakout star.
Cho Sang-Woo - Squid Game
Image Credit: Netflix
The mischievous gumiho brother, Lee Rang, had layers. Viewers loved his sass, pain, and emotional depth total scene-stealer.
Lee Rang - Tale of the Nine TailedCold Eyes
Image Credit: tvN
As the manipulative coordinator, she was terrifying, but so compelling. Her calm cruelty had fans glued to every moment.
Kim Joo Young - SKY Castle
Image Credit: SBS
Driven by obsession and ambition, Han Seo Jin blurred the lines between villain and victim. Her performance? Iconic.
Han Seo Jin - SKY Castle
Image Credit: JTBC
Not exactly evil, but chaotic and aggressive. Yi Seo’s ruthless loyalty made her a controversial fave with tons of charisma.
Jo Yi Seo - Itaewon Class
Image Credit: JTBC
Sweet on the outside, but dangerously unstable, Beom Seok’s descent into villainy shocked everyone His betrayal hit hard, making him one of the most hated yet fascinating characters in recent K-Drama
Oh Beom Seok - Weak Hero Class 1
Image Credit: wavve
One of the creepiest K-drama villains ever. Seo Moon Jo was terrifying, yet fans couldn’t look away. Disturbingly magnetic.
Seo Moon Jo - Strangers from Hell
Image Credit: OCN
Click Here
A controversial character from a love triangle gone toxic. Hated and loved in equal parts, her boldness made her unforgettable.
Yeo Da Kyung - The World of the Married
Image Credit: JTBC