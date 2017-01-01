10 K-Dramas with Addictive Starts

This emotional rollercoaster opens with a dramatic marriage in crisis. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won deliver a tension-packed start full of pain, love, and mystery. The first episode topped Netflix Korea's trending list on its release.
Queen of Tears (2024)
Image Credit: Imdb
Time travel, idol fame, and heartbreak hit fast in Lovely Runner's first episode. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon draw viewers in with urgency and charm. It became an instant fan favorite on tvN and Viki.
Lovely Runner (2024)
Image Credit: Imdb
Flower of Evil wastes no time, its first episode sets a haunting tone. Lee Joon Gi’s double life and twisted past immediately raise suspense. Viewers were hooked by the chilling reveal in just the final minutes.
Flower of Evil (2020)
Image Credit: Imdb
Song Joong Ki's dramatic mafia-style intro is stylish and shocking. Explosions, revenge, and Italian suits, Vincenzo starts with flair. It quickly topped Netflix’s global charts within its first week.
Vincenzo (2021)
Image Credit: Imdb
A chilling high school bullying scene kicks off this revenge drama. Song Hye Kyo’s haunting stare in episode one is unforgettable. It broke records with 124 million hours viewed globally in just one week.
The Glory (2022)
Image Credit: Imdb
This fantasy drama opens with intense magic, possession, and sword fights. Episode one throws viewers into an epic world of mages and reincarnation. It became a weekend staple with sky-high ratings on tvN.
Alchemy of Souls (2022)
Image Credit: Imdb
Han So Hee’s gritty transformation and action scenes grab you instantly. Episode one dives into a personal tragedy and brutal training sequences. It entered Netflix’s Top 10 in over 30 countries after its premiere.
My Name (2021)
Image Credit: Imdb
A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea, what a hook! Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s chemistry sparks from the first scene. The premiere reached over 6% ratings, rare for a cable K-drama.
Crash Landing on You (2019)
Image Credit: Imdb
An animated fairytale opens this emotional and visually rich drama. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji’s characters collide dramatically in episode one. It hit the Top 10 in multiple Netflix regions right after airing.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)
Image Credit: Imdb
No music. No fluff. Just an eerie crime scene and a stoic prosecutor. This slow-burn thriller’s sharp writing pulls you in from the start. The show won a Baeksang Award and gained a cult following globally.