Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with contract marriage trope 

Immerse yourself in the gripping narrative of "Perfect Marriage Revenge." Witness how greed plunges Yi Joo's family to profound lows.

 Image:  MBN

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Experience the charm of this golden oldie, embracing clichés and innocence. The 2016 remake, starring Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min, is a must-watch

 Image:  tvN.

1% of Something

"Love in Contract" offers an easy watch, making you envy Sang Eun's luck with her supportive man, Ji Ho, Hae Jin, and even her friend Gwang Nam

Image:  tvN

Love in Contract

Join Park Yeon Woo in the Joseon era, where privilege crumbles as her husband's shocking revelation on their wedding night alters her world

Image:  viu Original

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Witness a unique premise as unborn children are betrothed, weaving a tale of familial ties. No dark ages here, just grand schemes to keep relations tight

Sweet 18

Image:  KBS2.

Brace yourself for a thrilling ride in "Remarriage and Desires," where characters spare no effort in seduction and intrigue. Kim Hee Sun and Jung Yoo Jin's chemistry is unmissable

Image:  SBS.

Remarriage and Desires

Laugh and empathize as Chun Hyang and Mong Ryong face expulsion due to a chance encounter

Image:  KBS2.

Sassy Girl, Chun Hyang

Delight in the slow-burn romance of "Because This Is My First Life" as Nam Sae Hee transforms from a robotic machine to a lovestruck soul

Image:  tvN.

Because This Is My First Life

Enjoy the no-fuss charm of "The Accidental Couple," where Hwang Jung Min's simplicity brings laughter and tears

Image:  KBS2

The Accidental Couple

Immerse yourself in this fan-favorite melodrama, featuring laughs, tears, love, and hate. Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk's compatibility is a highlight

Image:  MBC.

Fated to Love You

