10 K-dramas with contract marriage trope
Immerse yourself in the gripping narrative of "Perfect Marriage Revenge." Witness how greed plunges Yi Joo's family to profound lows.
Image: MBN
Perfect Marriage Revenge
Experience the charm of this golden oldie, embracing clichés and innocence. The 2016 remake, starring Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min, is a must-watch
Image: tvN.
1% of Something
"Love in Contract" offers an easy watch, making you envy Sang Eun's luck with her supportive man, Ji Ho, Hae Jin, and even her friend Gwang Nam
Image: tvN
Love in Contract
Join Park Yeon Woo in the Joseon era, where privilege crumbles as her husband's shocking revelation on their wedding night alters her world
Image: viu Original
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
Witness a unique premise as unborn children are betrothed, weaving a tale of familial ties. No dark ages here, just grand schemes to keep relations tight
Sweet 18
Image: KBS2.
Brace yourself for a thrilling ride in "Remarriage and Desires," where characters spare no effort in seduction and intrigue. Kim Hee Sun and Jung Yoo Jin's chemistry is unmissable
Image: SBS.
Remarriage and Desires
Laugh and empathize as Chun Hyang and Mong Ryong face expulsion due to a chance encounter
Image: KBS2.
Sassy Girl, Chun Hyang
Delight in the slow-burn romance of "Because This Is My First Life" as Nam Sae Hee transforms from a robotic machine to a lovestruck soul
Image: tvN.
Because This Is My First Life
Enjoy the no-fuss charm of "The Accidental Couple," where Hwang Jung Min's simplicity brings laughter and tears
Image: KBS2
The Accidental Couple
Immerse yourself in this fan-favorite melodrama, featuring laughs, tears, love, and hate. Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk's compatibility is a highlight
Image: MBC.
Fated to Love You