Heading 3

 10 K-dramas with controversial incidents

Sugandha Srivastava

April 12, 2023

Entertainment

It caused controversy when a scene featuring bibimbap was revealed to be a product placement for a Chinese brand, Zihaiguo. Korean netizens were upset it may be mistaken for Chinese food, given the ongoing tensions between the two countries

Vincenzo 

Source: tvN

Racket Boys drew criticism from Indonesians over a scene where a Korean coach complained about the venue and facilities of a badminton match in Jakarta. The audience also booed the Korean player after she won the game

Racket Boys 

Source: SBS 

This K-drama caused controversy as people claimed that it distorted historical facts and tried to glorify the harsh realities about one of the most sensitive years in South Korean history

Snowdrop

Source: JTBC

A story about a platonic friendship between two people where the male is in his 40s while the woman is in her 20s, the drama was called out by people for its setting

My Mister

Source: tvN

A 940-year-old Goblin is waiting for his bride to end his curse of immortality. He finds love in the 19-year-old Ji Eun Tak, which caused people to question the age gap between the characters

Goblin

Source: tvN

While the engaging thriller received rave reviews internationally, Koreans were upset over too many brand placements

Penthouse 3

Source: SBS

The show was in the dock for romanticizing love between an adult and a minor, played by the two leads Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri

Twenty Five, Twenty One

Source: tvN

The historical K-drama initially starred actor Ji Soo. However, when Ji Soo was accused of school bullying, the makers chose to cast Mr Queen actor Na In Woo as replacement

River Where the Moon Rises

Source: KBS2

The Korean Communications Standards Commission received 6000 complaints after the first episode. The grievances were that the show was provocative and had inappropriate scenes

Backstreet Rookie

Source: SBS

Even after airing two episodes and finishing 80 percent of its filming, Joseon Dynasty was permanently canceled due to its distortion of Korean history

Joseon Exorcist

Source: SBS 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here