It caused controversy when a scene featuring bibimbap was revealed to be a product placement for a Chinese brand, Zihaiguo. Korean netizens were upset it may be mistaken for Chinese food, given the ongoing tensions between the two countries
Vincenzo
Source: tvN
Racket Boys drew criticism from Indonesians over a scene where a Korean coach complained about the venue and facilities of a badminton match in Jakarta. The audience also booed the Korean player after she won the game
Racket Boys
Source: SBS
This K-drama caused controversy as people claimed that it distorted historical facts and tried to glorify the harsh realities about one of the most sensitive years in South Korean history
Snowdrop
Source: JTBC
A story about a platonic friendship between two people where the male is in his 40s while the woman is in her 20s, the drama was called out by people for its setting
My Mister
Source: tvN
A 940-year-old Goblin is waiting for his bride to end his curse of immortality. He finds love in the 19-year-old Ji Eun Tak, which caused people to question the age gap between the characters
Goblin
Source: tvN
While the engaging thriller received rave reviews internationally, Koreans were upset over too many brand placements
Penthouse 3
Source: SBS
The show was in the dock for romanticizing love between an adult and a minor, played by the two leads Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri
Twenty Five, Twenty One
Source: tvN
The historical K-drama initially starred actor Ji Soo. However, when Ji Soo was accused of school bullying, the makers chose to cast Mr Queen actor Na In Woo as replacement
River Where the Moon Rises
Source: KBS2
The Korean Communications Standards Commission received 6000 complaints after the first episode. The grievances were that the show was provocative and had inappropriate scenes
Backstreet Rookie
Source: SBS
Even after airing two episodes and finishing 80 percent of its filming, Joseon Dynasty was permanently canceled due to its distortion of Korean history
Joseon Exorcist
Source: SBS
