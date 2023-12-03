Heading 3
Deepali
DECEMBER 3, 2023
Entertainment
10 K-dramas with countryside setting
A bittersweet anthology with a star-studded cast that unfolds the daily-life troubles of village dwellers on Jeju Island
Image Credit: tvN
Our Blues (2022)
Unemployed Lee Yeo Reum decides to take a pause and quit her city life, finding solace in a small village where she meets librarian Ahn Dae Beom
Image Credit: GENIE TV
Summer Strike (2022)
A good-looking vet from Seoul adjusts to the difficult village life with the help of a policewoman as he takes care of his grandfather's clinic
Image Credit: KakaoTV
Once Upon a Small Town (2022)
An unexpected romance blossoms in a seaside village between a dentist and a handyman! This healing drama will surely make you cry
Image Credit: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)
A single mother runs Camellia Bar in a Ongsan town can’t help but reciprocate her feelings for a good-hearted policeman who is head over heels for her
Image Credit: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms (2019)
After losing everything, a naive rich pianist relocates to a village where she experiences the true meaning of love, and friendship
Image Credit: KBS
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (2020)
Starring Park Min Young as a cellist and Seo Kang Joon as a book store owner, this story is about love, forgiveness and village peace
Image Credit: JTBC
When the Weather Is Fine (2020)
A heart-warming tale of a neurosurgeon who wishes to become a cook and a female chef who serves him at a small restaurant in a seaside town
Image Credit: JTBC
Chocolate (2019)
A celebrity, who created a fiasco at an award ceremony, is banished to a remote island where he falls for a small-town girl
Image Credit: tvN
Top Star U-back (2018)
Starting a new life on Jeju Island to heal her love wounds, Lee Jung Joo reunites with her old friend and a free-spirited chef Baek Gun Woo, gradually falling in love
Image Credit: MBC
Warm and Cozy (2015)