10 K-dramas with Emotional Rollercoaster Rides
Past lovers reunite as top actors and documentary producers, evoking bittersweet emotions and second chances
Image: KBS 2TV
Uncontrollably Fond
A heartbreaking love story between a terminally ill man and a woman seeking forgiveness showcases deep emotional connections
Image: KBS 2TV
I'm Sorry, I Love You
Childhood friends find love, facing societal pressures, and family struggles, painting a realistic portrayal of mature romance
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
A pharmacist's life takes a turn when she reevaluates her relationship, highlighting the complexities of love and commitment
One Spring Night
Image: MBC
Trauma survivors fall in love while healing from a tragic building collapse, emphasizing empathy, recovery, and connection.
Just Between Lovers
Image: JTBC
Nostalgic journey of the lives of five friends and their loves, capturing the essence of friendship and first loves of the '80s.
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A chef and a neurosurgeon rediscover their past and navigate personal challenges, celebrating love and the art of healing.
Chocolate
Image: JTBC
The unconventional bond between a troubled woman and a middle-aged man facing his own struggles, exploring empathy and companionship.
My Mister
Image: tvN
A time-traveling businessman and his wife navigate fate and choices, portraying a poignant love story with a twist.
Tomorrow with You
Image: tvN
A webtoon artist and a detective's lives intertwine, delving into dark secrets and intense emotions with tragic consequences.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Image: tvN