10 K-dramas with Epic Bromances

When you think of K-drama bromances, Goblin is one of the very first that comes to mind. How can we forget the Goblin and Grim Reaper who can’t stand to be around each other yet live in the same house?
Image: tvN
Goblin
In Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong Ki stars as Yoo Shi Jin alongside Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon. Yoo Shi Jin is an army captain who falls head over heels for Dr. Kang
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
When it comes to bromance, Hwa Shin and Jung Won take the cake. They even go to the extent of almost sharing the same girlfriend at one point in the series
Image: SBS
Don’t Dare To Dream
Seo Jun and Su Ho were always best friends until a misunderstanding tore them apart. After falling in love with the same girl, they start to understand each other, and their past misunderstanding gets resolved
True Beauty
Image: tvN
The loyal palace guard Kim Byung Yeon (Kwak Do Yeon) is someone who is reliable and would sacrifice his life to protect the crown prince
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2
Reply 1988 has a lot of bromances within the squad of friends, but the two characters that seem to really touch our hearts bromantically are Choi Taek and Jung Hwan
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Prison Playbook
Image: tvN
The two are childhood friends and have some precious memories they have shared together growing up. The relationship and loyalty that these two have for each other are so uplifting.
Just when you think these two are going to really hate each other, their hate develops very subtly into an unbreakable bond that has stood the test of time
Good Manager
Image: KBS2
The love between Tae Eul and Lee Gon transcends space and time, but the connection shared between Lee Gon and his bodyguard Jo Young (Woo Do Hwan) is very unforgettable
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
When these two are forced to stick to each other all throughout the day, it becomes hilarious to watch, especially with how annoyed Sul Woo gets with Woon Kwang