Pujya Doss

JULY 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with important beauty lessons

A girl undergoes plastic surgery to escape bullying but learns that true beauty comes from self-acceptance and confidence

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A once-beautiful girl becomes unattractive and reunites with her childhood crush, highlighting that inner beauty and self-worth are most important

Image: MBC

She Was Pretty

A woman undergoes a drastic transformation and discovers that inner happiness and self-love are crucial for true beauty

Image: SBS

Birth of a Beauty

This drama showcases how true beauty is beyond physical appearance, focusing on character and inner virtues

Image: JTBC

The Beauty Inside

A middle-aged woman becomes young and beautiful with a magical perfume, learning that self-acceptance and inner beauty are more valuable

Perfume

Image: KBS2

A lawyer gains weight and transforms with the help of a personal trainer, emphasizing health, self-care, and confidence

Oh My Venus

Image: KBS2

A high school girl masters makeup to hide her insecurities, later realizing that true beauty is being confident in one's natural self

True Beauty

Image: tvN

A writer and an actress experience supernatural events, learning that facing fears and being true to oneself is the most beautiful thing

Lovely Horribly

Image: KBS2

A weightlifter learns to love her strong, athletic body, promoting the message that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image: MBC

A drama about fierce lawyers where true beauty is portrayed through intelligence, competence, and integrity

Hyena

Image: SBS

