10 K-dramas with important beauty lessons
A girl undergoes plastic surgery to escape bullying but learns that true beauty comes from self-acceptance and confidence
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A once-beautiful girl becomes unattractive and reunites with her childhood crush, highlighting that inner beauty and self-worth are most important
She Was Pretty
A woman undergoes a drastic transformation and discovers that inner happiness and self-love are crucial for true beauty
Birth of a Beauty
This drama showcases how true beauty is beyond physical appearance, focusing on character and inner virtues
The Beauty Inside
A middle-aged woman becomes young and beautiful with a magical perfume, learning that self-acceptance and inner beauty are more valuable
Perfume
A lawyer gains weight and transforms with the help of a personal trainer, emphasizing health, self-care, and confidence
Oh My Venus
A high school girl masters makeup to hide her insecurities, later realizing that true beauty is being confident in one's natural self
True Beauty
A writer and an actress experience supernatural events, learning that facing fears and being true to oneself is the most beautiful thing
Lovely Horribly
A weightlifter learns to love her strong, athletic body, promoting the message that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
A drama about fierce lawyers where true beauty is portrayed through intelligence, competence, and integrity
Hyena
