10 K-dramas With Magical Chemistry
This fantasy romance drama features the enchanting chemistry between Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun. The love story between a goblin and a high school student is beautifully portrayed, capturing the hearts of viewers
Goblin
Source: tvN
Source: SBS
Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun deliver exceptional chemistry in this romantic sci-fi drama. Their characters, an alien and a top actress, share a captivating love story that transcends time
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo create a magical chemistry in this military romance drama. The intense love story between a soldier and a doctor amidst dangerous circumstances resonated deeply with the audience
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2
Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik showcase adorable chemistry in this lighthearted romantic comedy. The story follows a woman with superhuman strength and the CEO of a gaming company as they navigate love and crime-solving
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Source: JTBC
Gong Hyo Jin and So Ji Sub exhibit mesmerising chemistry in this supernatural romance drama. Their characters, a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO with a traumatic past, develop a unique connection as they solve ghost-related mysteries
The Master's Sun
Source: SBS
Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji deliver a spellbinding chemistry in this emotional drama. The story revolves around a psychiatric ward caregiver and an antisocial children's book author, exploring healing and love
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin create a captivating chemistry in this cross-border romance. The story follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with an army officer
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
Lee Jong Suk and Bae Suzy exhibit magical chemistry in this fantasy legal drama. The plot revolves around a woman who can foresee accidents in her dreams and a prosecutor who tries to prevent them
While You Were Sleeping
Source: SBS
Ji Chang-wook and Park Min-young showcase a sizzling chemistry in this action-packed romance. The drama follows a mysterious night courier and a determined reporter as they uncover the truth behind a dark incident
Healer
Source: KBS2
Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo display an electric chemistry in this fantasy romance drama. The story revolves around a webtoon character who comes to life and his interactions with a surgeon from the real world
W: Two Worlds
Source: MBC