10 K-dramas with main character vibe OST
Chanyeol and Punch's Stay With Me and Crush's Beautiful, among other outstanding songs, perfectly mend with the story's emotions
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016)
Sung by EXO's Chen and Punch, Everytime became an instant hit and became the love anthem among the masses
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
The drama's narrative is strengthened by memorable songs like Start Over by Gaho and Sweet Night by V from BTS
Itaewon Class (2019)
One of the standout tracks is All About You by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, whose delicate voice and the song's moving lyrics wonderfully capture the nuance
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
One of the most iconic tracks from the series' OST is Here I Am Again by Baek Yerin which beautifully captures the longing and emotions of Yoon Se Ri
Crash Landing On You (2019)
It features a poignant OST which is produced by Nam Hye Seung that amplifies the emotional depth of the story
It's Okay To Not Be Okay (2020)
The drama's standout soundtrack features songs like Aloha by Cho Jung-suk, Introduce Me a Good Person by Joy, and other covers
Hospital Playlist (2020)
The OST of Start-Up encapsulates the dreams and struggles of an individual. It also captures the complexities of the relationships of the leads along with a touch of romance
Start-Up (2020)
One of the most popular soundtracks of the whole album was Christmas Tree performed by BTS' V, which debuted at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100
Our Beloved Summer (2021)
Some of the most popular songs of the series were Starlight by Taeil of NCT, Your Existence by Wonstein, and Very Slowly by BIBI
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (2021)
