Netflix has pulled the plug on second seasons for some of our beloved K-dramas
While shows like Sweet Home and All of Us Are Dead are set to return for thrilling new seasons
Here’s everything you need to know if your favorite K-drama returns with a season 2 or not
But hold on before you drown your sorrows in kimchi stew, let's see if your ultimate must-watch made the cut
Here is the list of K-dramas that have no second-seasons
The mourning woman time-travels to 1998, encountering a man resembling her lost love. Starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon
A time called you
Social media influencer Seo A-ri navigates Instagram fame's highs and lows. Starring Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah
Celebrity
Investigating her boyfriend's disappearance, a woman uncovers a wild UFO conspiracy. Starring Jeon Yeo Been, NANA
Glitch
An office worker transforms into a masked internet personality. Starring Ko Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran
Mask Girl
A magician in an abandoned theme park brings hope to a disenchanted teen. Starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Youp
The Sound of Magic