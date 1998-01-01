Heading 3

10 K-dramas with no second season on Netflix 

Pujya Doss

January 04 , 2024

Entertainment

 Netflix has pulled the plug on second seasons for some of our beloved K-dramas

While shows like Sweet Home and All of Us Are Dead are set to return for thrilling new seasons

Here’s everything you need to know if your favorite K-drama returns with a season 2 or not

But hold on before you drown your sorrows in kimchi stew, let's see if your ultimate must-watch made the cut

Here is the list of K-dramas that have no second-seasons

The mourning woman time-travels to 1998, encountering a man resembling her lost love. Starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon

A time called you

Social media influencer Seo A-ri navigates Instagram fame's highs and lows. Starring Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah

Celebrity

Investigating her boyfriend's disappearance, a woman uncovers a wild UFO conspiracy. Starring Jeon Yeo Been, NANA

Glitch

An office worker transforms into a masked internet personality. Starring Ko Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran

Mask Girl

A magician in an abandoned theme park brings hope to a disenchanted teen. Starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Youp

The Sound of Magic

