This popular drama combines intense action and a beautiful love story between a special forces captain and a doctor
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2
A thrilling drama about a skilled vigilante seeking justice while falling in love with a bodyguard
City Hunter
Source: SBS
His action-packed series follows a mysterious "night courier" who becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy while developing feelings for a passionate journalist
Healer
Source: KBS2
Featuring a former mercenary turned bodyguard, this drama showcases intense action sequences and a sizzling romance with a politician's daughter
The K2
Source: tvN
A unique blend of sci-fi and romance, this drama tells the story of an alien who falls in love with a famous actress
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
Combining a murder mystery with a delightful romance, this drama follows a prosecutor and a trainee lawyer as they work together to solve cases and navigate their complicated relationship
Suspicious Partner
Source: SBS
This high-stakes action series revolves around a stuntman who uncovers a national conspiracy while seeking justice for a tragic plane crash
Vagabond
Source: SBS
This captivating drama features a man with dissociative identity disorder who falls in love with his psychiatrist as they unravel his past
Kill Me, Heal Me
Source: MBC
A heartwarming romantic comedy about a nun-in-training who disguises herself as her twin brother to join a popular boy band, leading to unexpected love triangles
You're Beautiful
Source: SBS
Click Here
Blending the worlds of reality and a webtoon, this drama follows a cardiothoracic surgeon who gets entangled with the lead character of a comic and faces thrilling adventures and a deepening romance
W - Two Worlds
Source: MBC