10 K-dramas With Perfect Action and Romance

july 05, 2023

This popular drama combines intense action and a beautiful love story between a special forces captain and a doctor

Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS2

A thrilling drama about a skilled vigilante seeking justice while falling in love with a bodyguard

City Hunter

Source: SBS

His action-packed series follows a mysterious "night courier" who becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy while developing feelings for a passionate journalist

Healer

Source: KBS2

Featuring a former mercenary turned bodyguard, this drama showcases intense action sequences and a sizzling romance with a politician's daughter

The K2

Source: tvN

A unique blend of sci-fi and romance, this drama tells the story of an alien who falls in love with a famous actress

My Love from the Star

Source: SBS

Combining a murder mystery with a delightful romance, this drama follows a prosecutor and a trainee lawyer as they work together to solve cases and navigate their complicated relationship

Suspicious Partner

Source: SBS

This high-stakes action series revolves around a stuntman who uncovers a national conspiracy while seeking justice for a tragic plane crash

Vagabond

Source: SBS

This captivating drama features a man with dissociative identity disorder who falls in love with his psychiatrist as they unravel his past

Kill Me, Heal Me

Source: MBC

A heartwarming romantic comedy about a nun-in-training who disguises herself as her twin brother to join a popular boy band, leading to unexpected love triangles

You're Beautiful

Source: SBS

Blending the worlds of reality and a webtoon, this drama follows a cardiothoracic surgeon who gets entangled with the lead character of a comic and faces thrilling adventures and a deepening romance

W - Two Worlds

Source: MBC

