10 K-dramas with questionable romance
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, sparking an unexpected romance with a soldier
Crash Landing on You
Love blooms between a doctor and soldier amid the challenges of working in a war-torn country
Descendants of the Sun
A 900-year-old goblin seeks a human bride for immortality, finding love with a girl who sees ghosts
Goblin
Medical school friends navigate life, love, and challenges while working in a hospital
Hospital Playlist
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder finds healing and love with a psychiatric nurse
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A struggling single mother and a salaryman find solace and support in an unlikely friendship
My Mister
A super-strong woman falls for a rich CEO, blending strength and romance
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Insecure girl uses makeup for transformation, discovering love along the way
True Beauty
A mafia consigliere seeks justice against a corrupt corporation while in South Korea
Vincenzo
A free-spirited woman and a lonely bookstore owner find solace and healing together
When the Weather is Fine
