august 03, 2024

10 K-dramas with soothing OSTs

Chanyeol and Punch's Stay With Me and Crush's Beautiful, among other outstanding songs, perfectly mend with the story's emotions

Image- tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Sung by EXO's Chen and Punch, Everytime became an instant hit and became the love anthem among the masses

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

The drama's narrative is strengthened by memorable songs like Start Over by Gaho and Sweet Night by V from BTS

Itaewon Class

Image - JTBC

One of the standout tracks is All About You by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, whose delicate voice and the song's moving lyrics wonderfully capture the nuance

Hotel Del Luna

Image - tvN

One of the most iconic tracks from the series' OST is Here I Am Again by Baek Yerin which beautifully captures the longing and emotions of Yoon Se Ri

Crash Landing On You

Image - tvN

It features a poignant OST which is produced by Nam Hye Seung that amplifies the emotional depth of the story

It's Okay Not to Be Okay 

Image - tvN

The drama's standout soundtrack features songs like Aloha by Cho Jung-suk, Introduce Me a Good Person by Joy, and other covers

Hospital Playlist 

Image - tvN

The OST of Start-Up encapsulates the dreams and struggles of an individual. It also captures the complexities of the relationships of the leads along with a touch of romance

Start-Up

Image - tvN

One of the most popular soundtracks of the whole album was Christmas Tree performed by BTS' V, which debuted at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 

Our Beloved Summer

Image - SBS

Sung by 10CM, Spring Snow from Lovely Runner became a huge hit instantly 

Lovely Runner 

Image: tvN

