MAY 21, 2025

10 K-Dramas With Strong Female Leads

Song Hye Kyo plays a survivor of extreme bullying and assault. Despite her initial vulnerability, her character channels rage into meticulously planning revenge against her tormentors. 

The Glory

Three powerhouse women take on corporate battles in the tech industry while challenging societal norms and workplace politics. They also showcase various nuances of intense interpersonal relationships. 

Search: WWW

Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's timeless 1868 novel, this drama reimagines the classic tale with a fresh perspective in a Korean setting.

Little Women

IU plays Jang Man-wol, a centuries-old hotel owner, commands spirits and her staff with charm, mystery, and fierce independence.

Hotel Del Luna

Park Shin-hye turns baddie as a devil secretly living in the body of a judge with a mission to drag criminals back to hell. 

The Judge from Hell

In 1945 Seoul, a woman fights against monstrous experiments while uncovering the dark secrets of Japanese-occupied Korea. Gyeongseong Creature boasts a talented cast of Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, and more. 

Gyeongseong Creature

With inherited super strength, Nam-soon battles drug syndicates and protects her loved ones with three generations of baddies working together in a chaotic modern-day Seoul in this fluffy action rom-com. 

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Han So-hee stars as a rookie who joins a crime ring and becomes a mole in the police force to avenge her father’s death. 

My Name

A political fixer and a labor rights lawyer form an unlikely alliance to shake up the system. 

Queenmaker

Yoon Sae-bom (Han Hyo-joo) is a member of a special law enforcement squad who, along with her friend-turned-fake husband, fights a deadly zombie virus outbreak and corruption.

Happiness

