10 K-Dramas With Strong Female Leads

Song Hye Kyo plays a survivor of extreme bullying and assault. Despite her initial vulnerability, her character channels rage into meticulously planning revenge against her tormentors.
The Glory
Image: Imdb
Three powerhouse women take on corporate battles in the tech industry while challenging societal norms and workplace politics. They also showcase various nuances of intense interpersonal relationships.
Search: WWW
Image: Imdb
Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's timeless 1868 novel, this drama reimagines the classic tale with a fresh perspective in a Korean setting.
Little Women
Image: Imdb
IU plays Jang Man-wol, a centuries-old hotel owner, commands spirits and her staff with charm, mystery, and fierce independence.
Hotel Del Luna
Image: Imdb
Park Shin-hye turns baddie as a devil secretly living in the body of a judge with a mission to drag criminals back to hell.
The Judge from Hell
Image: SBS and Disney+
In 1945 Seoul, a woman fights against monstrous experiments while uncovering the dark secrets of Japanese-occupied Korea. Gyeongseong Creature boasts a talented cast of Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, and more.
Gyeongseong Creature
Image: Imdb
With inherited super strength, Nam-soon battles drug syndicates and protects her loved ones with three generations of baddies working together in a chaotic modern-day Seoul in this fluffy action rom-com.
Strong Girl Nam-soon
Image: Imdb
Han So-hee stars as a rookie who joins a crime ring and becomes a mole in the police force to avenge her father’s death.
My Name
Image: Imdb
A political fixer and a labor rights lawyer form an unlikely alliance to shake up the system.
Queenmaker
Image: Imdb
Yoon Sae-bom (Han Hyo-joo) is a member of a special law enforcement squad who, along with her friend-turned-fake husband, fights a deadly zombie virus outbreak and corruption.