Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with Stunning Cinematography

Its breathtaking landscapes, meticulous period details, and cinematic shots elevate the historical drama, immersing viewers in its stunning visuals

Image: tvN

Mr. Sunshine

From majestic vistas to intimate moments, its cinematography weaves magic, enhancing the fantastical elements and emotional depth of the story

Image: tvN

Goblin

Stunning aerial views, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant cityscapes paint a vivid backdrop for this cross-border romance, enhancing its charm

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Dynamic camera work and urban visuals capture the energy and diversity of Seoul, adding layers to this tale of resilience and ambition

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

Exquisite costume design, lavish sets, and sweeping landscapes create a visually mesmerizing historical drama that transports viewers to ancient Korea

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS

From modern cityscapes to fantastical realms, its stunning cinematography elevates the parallel universe narrative, creating a visually captivating experience 

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

Chicago Typewriter

Image: tvN

Evocative period aesthetics and artful composition lend a nostalgic charm to this time-traveling drama, enhancing its emotional resonance

Innovative use of augmented reality and immersive visuals make this sci-fi thriller a visual feast, pushing the boundaries of K-drama cinematography

Memories of the Alhambra

Image: tvN

Epic landscapes, intricate set designs, and grand scale battles showcase the prowess of K-drama cinematography in this sweeping fantasy saga

Arthdal Chronicles

Image: tvN

Richly textured visuals, opulent palace interiors, and evocative lighting contribute to the immersive experience of this historical drama set in the Joseon era

The Crowned Clown

Image: tvN

