10 K-dramas with Stunning Cinematography
Its breathtaking landscapes, meticulous period details, and cinematic shots elevate the historical drama, immersing viewers in its stunning visuals
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine
From majestic vistas to intimate moments, its cinematography weaves magic, enhancing the fantastical elements and emotional depth of the story
Image: tvN
Goblin
Stunning aerial views, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant cityscapes paint a vivid backdrop for this cross-border romance, enhancing its charm
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Dynamic camera work and urban visuals capture the energy and diversity of Seoul, adding layers to this tale of resilience and ambition
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Exquisite costume design, lavish sets, and sweeping landscapes create a visually mesmerizing historical drama that transports viewers to ancient Korea
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
From modern cityscapes to fantastical realms, its stunning cinematography elevates the parallel universe narrative, creating a visually captivating experience
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
Evocative period aesthetics and artful composition lend a nostalgic charm to this time-traveling drama, enhancing its emotional resonance
Innovative use of augmented reality and immersive visuals make this sci-fi thriller a visual feast, pushing the boundaries of K-drama cinematography
Memories of the Alhambra
Image: tvN
Epic landscapes, intricate set designs, and grand scale battles showcase the prowess of K-drama cinematography in this sweeping fantasy saga
Arthdal Chronicles
Image: tvN
Richly textured visuals, opulent palace interiors, and evocative lighting contribute to the immersive experience of this historical drama set in the Joseon era
The Crowned Clown
Image: tvN